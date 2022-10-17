ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Analysis: An encouraging, but complicated, picture of higher ed enrollment

Idaho’s four-year schools touted plenty of big numbers this week. And not without reason. Enrollment is generally moving in the right direction, continuing a post-pandemic rebound. However, the numbers are messy, as numbers tend to be. The enrollment reports, turned into the State Board of Education in the past...
My goodbye to teaching: why I left the profession I was called to

I called it “Teacher Christmas” – those weeks before graduation when students would stop in the hallway or come up to my desk and hand me white envelopes with my name scrawled on them. Inside would be graduation announcements, often detailing their future plans and dreams. To...
Months into the school year, schools still struggling to fill staff

K-12 leaders at dozens of school districts and charter schools across Idaho say that months into the school year they’re struggling to fill positions for teachers and other staff. And many are experiencing higher rates of teacher turnover than usual. Twenty-four of 36 administrators recently surveyed by EdNews say...
10.21.22: This week’s podcasts

It’s fall debate season in Idaho. On Monday, state superintendent’s candidates Debbie Critchfield and Terry Gilbert will square off (Idaho Public Television, 8 p.m. MDT and 7 p.m. PDT). But several candidates — including Gov. Brad Little — have refused to debate this fall. This week,...
Sunshine reports: A closer look at the key legislative races

Let’s take a deeper dive into the sunshine reports, and look at some fundraising in some of this fall’s legislative races. These thumbnails focus on some of the spendiest legislative races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including races in the state’s four likeliest swing districts. District 6,...
Superintendent candidates to square off in next week’s debate

The candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction, Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert, will square off in a televised debate next week as they gear up for the Nov. 8 general election. Monday’s debate, which will air at 8 p.m. MDT and 7 p.m. PDT, is this election...
