Painting a difference in the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — ‘Every canvas counts’ at Palmetto Paint in Panama City.

The nonprofit business uses its proceeds to support other local nonprofits and charities. This week they are celebrating five years of making a difference in the community.

Co-founders of the company, Alex Butler and JD Justice said they started the business to help local veterans. Now they have more than 25 partnerships with other Bay County nonprofits and charities.

They have raised nearly $20,000 for those organizations.

Butler said they look forward to seeing what comes in the next five years.

“We’re always looking to grow, Butler said. “We’re always looking for more nonprofits to help. We’re always trying to put more money in someone else’s hands because all you have to do is show up, paint for two hours and you know leave with money for your organization.”

Paint classes and fundraisers range between $25-$35.

Butler said they recommend classes for those 13 years or older.

They will provide all of the supplies and offer painting tips throughout the classes.

