ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Painting a difference in the community

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuIlt_0idWL9H700

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — ‘Every canvas counts’ at Palmetto Paint in Panama City.

The nonprofit business uses its proceeds to support other local nonprofits and charities. This week they are celebrating five years of making a difference in the community.

Co-founders of the company, Alex Butler and JD Justice said they started the business to help local veterans. Now they have more than 25 partnerships with other Bay County nonprofits and charities.

They have raised nearly $20,000 for those organizations.

Butler said they look forward to seeing what comes in the next five years.

“We’re always looking to grow, Butler said. “We’re always looking for more nonprofits to help. We’re always trying to put more money in someone else’s hands because all you have to do is show up, paint for two hours and you know leave with money for your organization.”

Paint classes and fundraisers range between $25-$35.

Flip flops bingo returns to Bay County

Butler said they recommend classes for those 13 years or older.

They will provide all of the supplies and offer painting tips throughout the classes.

Click here for a link to their website if you’d like to sign up for one of their upcoming events .

You can also like their Facebook Page for more community announcements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Residents given free trees at local farmers markets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

American Cornhole Organization in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Cornhole Organization is in their 18th season and their fifth year in Panama City Beach for their major and pro series event. On Friday, the pros competed in “Frame Game” to qualify in a bracket of 16 for the pro series. On Saturday, athletes from all ages […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

PCPD K9 Division needs your votes!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the support of the community. They are nominated again this year to win the K9 Grant sponsored by Aftermath, a crime scene cleaning service. The grant for the size of Panama City’s Police Department could be up to 10,000 dollars.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
VERNON, FL
WJHG-TV

Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle

146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Caden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Caden, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix is four months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend. Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally When: October 21, 22, & 23 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Blast on the Bay When: October 21, 22, & 23 Where: Port St Joe 55th Annual Southern Dance Competition When: October 21, 22, & […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Looking to get out of the house and enjoy the sunny weather this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot planned. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Breast Cancer awareness fundraiser. A breast cancer awareness fundraiser...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Majette community center close to completion

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the next two months, a community center at the Majette Disc Golf Course will be finished and open for community members. County officials said they hope the community center will house farmer’s markets and be a gathering place for residents. But those won’t be its only functions.  “Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

More children’s mental health resources are coming to Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County non-profit is trying to provide resources for parents concerned about their children’s mental health. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network in Santa Rosa Beach is partnering with the Youth Mental Health Project to create a support network. Advocates said they’re seeing younger kids developing more issues. Children’s Volunteer […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

GCSC stages simulated mass casualty event for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The scene was set Tuesday morning at Gulf Coast State College to give students training to be first responders a unique hands-on experience. Students arrived to treat multiple victims of a simulated boating accident. “There are going to be mental health injuries,” GCSC Associate Nursing Professor Carol Miller said. “There […]
WMBB

DeFuniak Springs celebrates Florida City Government Week

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs Police Department held an open house on Tuesday. It’s all a part of a week full of events in the city. This week is Florida City Government Week. DeFuniak Springs is celebrating by hosting events for the community all week long. On Monday they held a town […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Dunn, Lawson community forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the mid-term election less than three weeks away the races for Congress are heating up. News 13 is bringing you a forum between the two candidates who want to represent the Second District in Washington. Rep. Neal Dunn and Rep. Al Lawson will take questions live on 13Now at […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Thousands came to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week. The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend. “All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy