Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
iheart.com
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – (October 18, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely. The fire happened at a home in the...
WSMV
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Hickman County after hourslong standoff
The standoff lasted for several hours, but Maury County sheriff's deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WSMV
SILVER ALERT: Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man who is missing from Rutherford County. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home. Officials said Hobbs is...
tbinewsroom.com
Hartsville Man Charged in Toddler’s Death
TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Hartsville man on a murder charge in the death of a toddler. On February 21st, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special...
dicksonpost.com
Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office
Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
Comments / 0