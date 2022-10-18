ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
iheart.com

1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee

Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Hartsville Man Charged in Toddler’s Death

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Hartsville man on a murder charge in the death of a toddler. On February 21st, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special...
HARTSVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office

Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
DICKSON, TN

