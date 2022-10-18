Read full article on original website
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
NTSB: Pilot was flying to have maintenance performed on plane in Smyrna prior to Brentwood crash
NTSB says the pilot was based in Springfield, Tennessee and was on his way to Smyrna, Tennessee when his plane experienced engine problems.
iheart.com
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
The plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. off Old Smyrna Road and Banbury Crossing.
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
WSMV
Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
WSMV
Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police are looking for a suspect last seen...
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
WSMV
Spring Hill couple loses dogs in house fire
A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her.
Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – (October 18, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely. The fire happened at a home in the...
WSMV
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
WSMV
TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they located a woman who was missing out of Cheatham County early Thursday morning. TBI put out a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki on Wednesday in fear that a medical condition was preventing her from finding her own way home safely.
WSMV
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
WSMV
Teenager dies from gunshot wound in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating the death of a teenager who was found lying on an East Nashville road on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a shooting call around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Fairwin Avenue and arrived to find an 18-year-old dead on the ground from an apparent gunshot wound.
