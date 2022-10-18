Before voting, ask yourself these questions about our time with President Biden | Letter

Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Tom Kean Jr.’s speech in Belvidere heavy on GOP talking points, light on specifics | Letter
Last Saturday, Tom Kean Jr. spoke at the American Legion building in Belvidere. I am for his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, but I wanted to hear what Kean Jr. had to say and to ask him one of three questions: Do you agree with Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him? If you had been in Congress on Jan. 6, would you have voted to certify that Biden was elected? Have you been watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings?
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Republicans are interested in a theocracy. It’s not what our forefathers envisioned. | Letter
The choice is clear. The Republican Party is not for the middle and lower class. They are not for women, children, minorities, or anyone that does not espouse Christian Nationalist ideologies. Just look at the states in which the Republicans hold power. Look at the candidates in those states spreading...
