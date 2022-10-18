Read full article on original website
This New All-Electric Glass Tender Literally Glides Above The Water
It might be Cockwells’ Titian Tender that stars in fashion brand Michael Kors’ latest advertising campaign, The Thrill of the Chase, alongside Bella Hadid and Alton Mason, but it was the British builder’s new hydrofoil tender concept, the Alte Volare, that stole the show at Monaco last month. The 39-foot hydrofoil limousine borrows retractable foiling technology from the America’s Cup AC75 and pairs it with a fully electric drivetrain. The result is a quiet and comfortable ride that uses 80 percent less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed of 40 knots. The Alte Volare is part of a growing...
Carscoops
2023 BMW X6 Drops Camo, Reveals Production Grille and Bumper Design
The 2023 BMW X6 has taken another step closer to the showroom with these pictures of a prototype that show the final grille and bumper design. Previous test cars featured a fine mesh covering over the grille kidneys’ centers, and the lower section of the front bumper was heavily disguised to obscure the shape of the production air intakes.
Carscoops
Bentley Bacalar Is So Fancy That It Inspired The Interior Designs Of A Private Jet And Helicopter
Over the last decade or so, automakers have taken to signalling the fanciness of their interiors by comparing them to first-class travel on a jet. Bentley, though, has flipped the script. Its recent return to coach building was heralded by the Bacalar, a high-performance GT car that was limited to...
Carscoops
Super-Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Hits The Market, Was Never Driven By Its Owner
Rare supercars tend to do quite well at auctions. Classic racers that have low mileage also tend to sell for big money. That’s what makes us wonder just how many figures this wildly rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse track-only supercar might end up selling for. It likely has lower mileage than any other of its kind with just 129 miles on the odometer.
Carscoops
Over 300 U.S. Customers Put Down Deposits On 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Before Even Seeing It
More than 300 American customers put down deposits on the Rolls-Royce Spectre before even seeing it, according to the company’s CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos. The $413,000 coupe is the company’s first-ever all electric vehicle and was unveiled to the wider public just this week. Naturally, though, Rolls-Royce customers were visiting the company’s Goodwood, U.K., headquarters for private viewings of the car before it was officially unveiled.
techeblog.com
This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls
Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Joins The GR Sport Range In Europe With Sporty Looks And A Tighter Suspension
The recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 joins the range of GR Sport models in Europe thanks to a new trim that is available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The RAV4 GR Sport features subtle sport styling touches, more kit as standard, and a tweaked suspension developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing.
Carscoops
Foxconn Debuts Electric Model B Compact SUV And Model V Pickup Prototypes
Taiwanese tech and manufacturing giant Foxconnt that’s best known for assembling Apple’s iPhone unveiled two EV prototypes that are destined for production during the 2022 Hon Hai Tech Day. To be marketed under the Foxtron brand that’s a collaboration between Foxcon and Yulon Motor company, the Model B...
Carscoops
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion To Expand U.S Plant And Build Six New Electric Cars
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to expand its American operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and prepare for the production of at least six new electric vehicles. As part of the expansion, BMW will invest $1 billion in the plant, specifically. That will prepare the SUV manufacturing facility for the new electric vehicles, which will, in turn, allow it to go beyond the production of the two plug-in hybrid vehicles it already offers, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and the X5 xDrive45e.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Flagship EV Debuts With 600 HP, 300 Miles Of Range And $300,000+ Price Tag
After decades of false starts and tantalizing concepts, Cadillac has officially returned to the world of ultra-luxury vehicles with the Celestiq flagship. Previewed by a concept earlier this year, the production Celestiq features a 111 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing an estimated 600 hp (447 kW / 608 PS) and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and travel approximately 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.
Carscoops
Porsche’s DesignCar App Now Lets You Customize A Bugatti And Nissan Z From Your Smartphone
A smartphone app enabling players to modify virtual Porsches has been expanded to include customization options for other car brands including Audi, Bugatti, and Nissan. Developed by Porsche Digital and originally released this time last year, the free-to-play DesignCar app works a little like an automaker’s retail configurator program, allowing users to choose the color and spec of their dream car, but with more scope for creating individual designs. Players modify their digital cars and take part in community-judged design challenges that can earn them credits to spend on further modifications.
Carscoops
This Ferrari F430 Swapped Its Sequential Semi-Auto For A Gated 6-Speed Manual
We love new Ferrari supercars like the F8 Tributo and 296 GTB as much as anyone but there’s just something about the brand’s models from the mid-2000s. Take this Ferrari F430, for example. Currently listed up for auction through Bring a Trailer, this F430 is a 2005 model...
Carscoops
Watch The Live Unveiling Of The Rolls-Royce Spectre Right Here
Rolls-Royce will soon unveil its first EV, the Spectre, and you can watch the unveiling live by tuning in to the video below. The Spectre has been in the works for quite some time and recently completed an arduous testing and development program that saw it cover some 1.5 million miles (2.5 million km) all around the world. This is a very important car for Rolls-Royce as it will transition to an all-electric brand by 2030.
Carscoops
Does The Celestiq Really Move The Needle For Cadillac?
The Celestiq marks the beginning of a new era for Cadillac as the company swung for the fences and developed an ultra-luxury car unlike any other. However, reaction to the Celestiq has been mixed and we’re left questioning whether it’s a good halo car and the right move for Cadillac.
Carscoops
Water Under The Hood? This 2002 Porsche 911 Is Powered By A 6.0-liter Pontiac G8 GT V8
The ingenuity of car enthusiasts never fails to amaze. Take, for example, this 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, whose flat-six has been removed. That’s not too odd, but what is unusual is that the seller somehow managed to stuff a 6.0-liter V8 in the back of the car. That...
Carscoops
Kia And Hyundai Set Aside $2 Billion Over Engine Recalls
Upcoming third-quarter earnings for Hyundai and Kia will reflect some $2 billion in provisions related to engine recalls. That cash represents huge chunks of the profit that each Korean automaker will report. Hyundai says that more customers have taken them up on engine replacement than they expected. First reported by...
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Taycan And Taycan Sport Turismo Spied, Gives Us Our First Look At The Facelifted EVs
In one fell swoop, spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. In typical Porsche fashion, the updates are relatively minor and easy to overlook at first glance. However, a closer inspection reveals the EVs have been equipped with new headlights that are slightly larger and better integrated into the overall design of the vehicle.
