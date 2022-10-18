Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Officials: Orlando needs better roads and trains to attract young talent, jobs
To bring the jobs of the future to Orlando, we need better roads and trains. That was the message from the mayors of Orlando, and Orange County Friday at a conference downtown. They noted that 1,500 people a week are moving to Central Florida and tech jobs are a big...
WESH
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early voting...
WESH
Orange County detectives: Man found shot in car possibly connected to Eatonville shooting
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man who was found shot in a vehicle on Friday could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say they were called to Samuel Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday after the Eatonville Police Department called the sheriff's office about a shooting in OCSO's jurisdiction.
WESH
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
WESH
FHP: Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in a crash Sunday. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
WESH
Early voting for general election set to begin in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the general election is set to begin Monday in parts of Central Florida. Polling sites in Orange County will open at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Twenty locations are prepped and ready for voters. They will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m....
WESH
FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
WESH
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
WESH
Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?
So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
WESH
Police: Man accused of attempted murder arrested in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday. A warrant in reference to a failure to appear in court had been issued for the arrest of Tyler Gibson, 21. He's facing charges for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, according to...
WESH
OCSO: Man found shot in car could be connected to Eatonville shooting
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man who was found shot in a vehicle on Friday could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say they were called to Samuel Street just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday after the Eatonville Police Department called the sheriff's office about a shooting in OCSO's jurisdiction. At the scene, deputies discovered bullet casings, but no victims or witnesses.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
WESH
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
WESH
Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
Comments / 0