WESH

Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in a crash Sunday. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Early voting for general election set to begin in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the general election is set to begin Monday in parts of Central Florida. Polling sites in Orange County will open at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Twenty locations are prepped and ready for voters. They will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m....
WESH

FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?

So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL
WESH

OCSO: Man found shot in car could be connected to Eatonville shooting

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man who was found shot in a vehicle on Friday could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say they were called to Samuel Street just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday after the Eatonville Police Department called the sheriff's office about a shooting in OCSO's jurisdiction. At the scene, deputies discovered bullet casings, but no victims or witnesses.
EATONVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

