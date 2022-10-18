Read full article on original website
SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR DLS INTERIORS
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an interior design and home furniture store in Chappell Hill. The chamber will celebrate the grand opening of DLS Interiors, located at 5075 Main Street, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
FALL CHOIR FESTIVAL THURSDAY AT ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
The choirs of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church of Brenham will combine next week for a fall choir festival. The public is invited to the free festival, set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s, located at 2310 Airline Drive in Brenham. The...
‘HIRING RED, WHITE & YOU!’ JOB FAIR NOV. 10 AT FIREMAN’S TRAINING CENTER
A statewide hiring event is coming next month to Brenham. The “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair will be held Thursday, November 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center. The job fair connects veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses to...
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO CONSIDER RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a residential replat request from a homeowner in the Oak Alley subdivision. Lynnette Sheffield owns two vacant lots addressed as 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court. Due to the topography of the rear of 2203 Esplanade Court, she is looking to replat the two lots into one 0.35 acre lot to develop a single-family residence.
TWIN OAKS HOLDING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT SATURDAY
Brazos Valley residents can dispose of any hazardous waste they have for free tomorrow (Saturday) at a waste collection event in College Station. Disposal will be offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building. Items that will be accepted include batteries, oils and filters,...
INFORMATIONAL MEETING NOV. 3 FOR HEALTH SCIENCE STEM TRIP TO EUROPE
Washington County students and their families are invited to an informational meeting to learn more about a trip to Europe. The Health Science STEM trip will take place in 2024 and will visit Scotland and Great Britain. The informational meeting is set for Thursday, November 3rd from 6:30 to 7:30...
BRENHAM & BURTON VOLLEYBALL HOME FINALES THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING
1.) Brenham 11-1 2.) College Station 9-3 The Burton Lady Panthers have also captured their district title. They will face Somerville in their home finale this (Friday) afternoon at 4pm. The Burton Senior players are going to be recognized on the court after the game. Other District Action: Milano at...
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BATTLES BACK TO DEFEAT MAGNOLIA WEST, 3-2
16-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-8 Brooke Bentke - 15 kills, 17 digs. Averi Frazier - 13 digs, 19 asst. Charli Crowson - 13 digs, 22 asst. The Cubettes will have their last regular season game at College Station on Tuesday night at 6:00.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM CUBS GETTING READY FOR A ROAD GAME AGAINST RUDDER
The Brenham Cub Football Team is riding the wave of a three game winning streak into tonight's (Friday's) district matchup against Bryan Rudder. Brenham is 4-3 overall and 3-0 in district. In the last three games, they have defeated Richmond Randle 38-22, Montgomery 47-14, and Lamar Consolidated 17-3. The Cubs...
BURTON PANTHERS PLAYING RUNGE IN THEIR SENIORS NIGHT GAME
The Burton Panther Football Team will playing in Snook for the second straight week, but this time they are going to be the home team. Burton takes on the Runge Yellowjackets. Earlier in the week, Runge had planned to forfeit the game, because they didn't think they had enough players to fill out the roster. However, they did reconsider, and the game was back on less than 24 hours later.
