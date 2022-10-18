ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FALL CHOIR FESTIVAL THURSDAY AT ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

The choirs of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church of Brenham will combine next week for a fall choir festival. The public is invited to the free festival, set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s, located at 2310 Airline Drive in Brenham. The...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO CONSIDER RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a residential replat request from a homeowner in the Oak Alley subdivision. Lynnette Sheffield owns two vacant lots addressed as 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court. Due to the topography of the rear of 2203 Esplanade Court, she is looking to replat the two lots into one 0.35 acre lot to develop a single-family residence.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM & BURTON VOLLEYBALL HOME FINALES THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING

1.) Brenham 11-1 2.) College Station 9-3 The Burton Lady Panthers have also captured their district title. They will face Somerville in their home finale this (Friday) afternoon at 4pm. The Burton Senior players are going to be recognized on the court after the game. Other District Action: Milano at...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS GETTING READY FOR A ROAD GAME AGAINST RUDDER

The Brenham Cub Football Team is riding the wave of a three game winning streak into tonight's (Friday's) district matchup against Bryan Rudder. Brenham is 4-3 overall and 3-0 in district. In the last three games, they have defeated Richmond Randle 38-22, Montgomery 47-14, and Lamar Consolidated 17-3. The Cubs...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON PANTHERS PLAYING RUNGE IN THEIR SENIORS NIGHT GAME

The Burton Panther Football Team will playing in Snook for the second straight week, but this time they are going to be the home team. Burton takes on the Runge Yellowjackets. Earlier in the week, Runge had planned to forfeit the game, because they didn't think they had enough players to fill out the roster. However, they did reconsider, and the game was back on less than 24 hours later.
BURTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy