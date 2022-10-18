The Burton Panther Football Team will playing in Snook for the second straight week, but this time they are going to be the home team. Burton takes on the Runge Yellowjackets. Earlier in the week, Runge had planned to forfeit the game, because they didn't think they had enough players to fill out the roster. However, they did reconsider, and the game was back on less than 24 hours later.

