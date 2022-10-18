Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Rise After Notching Their Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose Sunday evening after all three major averages notched their best week since June at Friday's close. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 222 points, or 0.71%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.88% and 1.00%, respectively. The moves come after yet...
How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable
After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Cost $110-$130 Per Dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
