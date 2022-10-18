Read full article on original website
Walt Disney Company Presents $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds, the Nonprofit Academy for Young Creators on the Spectrum
As part of the Walt Disney Company’s Future Storytellers initiative, the company committed to a $1 million multi-year grant that will impact the scope of technology and curriculum of Exceptional Minds, the nonprofit, creative arts academy for young adults with autism. “At Disney we recognize the importance of investing in skill-building opportunities when it comes to preparing youth for careers in storytelling,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president of corporate social responsibility at the Walt Disney Company. “As part of our Disney Future Storytellers initiative, we’re honored to be able to work with Exceptional Minds to help neurodivergent talent build their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Pinterest, Headspace Offer Free Mental Health Resources to Content Creators: ‘We Wanted to Inspire the People Who Do the Inspiring'
Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media. "I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.
Amazon Hires Hawaiian Air to Fly Rented Airbus Cargo Jets to Replace Older Freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Amazon has hired Hawaiian Airlines to fly the first Airbus cargo planes in the retail giant's air...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
