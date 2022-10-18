Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Former Alabama pitcher makes ‘miraculous’ recovery for Phillies
Philadelphia didn’t use David Robertson in its 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, but he was available in the Phillies’ bullpen. That wasn’t the case during Philadelphia’s four-game victory over the Atlanta Braves in the NL...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies
Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
Who has the NLCS edge? ESPN's preview, predictions for Padres-Phillies
NLCS 2022! ESPN takes a close look at the Phillies and Padres, then the MLB experts make their picks.
2022 World Series: How to score tickets if Phillies win NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it possible for Philadelphia fans to slow down and enjoy the ride? As the Phillies square off with the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, many fans are already looking to the future. The biggest question in mind? How will I get tickets to a World Series game? The Phillies ticket release for NLCS home games was a little messy and some fans were upset with how the process went. To get your hands on World Series tickets if the Phils advance you'll have to get selected through a lottery system. "We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com...
Phillies playoff run is having a "sweet" impact on local economy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' success is giving a much-needed boost to businesses in Philadelphia. Many fans will be spending some "green" this Red October. McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Center City will become a sea of red Tuesday night. Co-owner Chris Mullins says the Phillies game tonight will bring out twice the size of a normal Tuesday night crowd."If Friday and Saturday was any indication, it will be very loud and very raucous and very excited. They were into every single pitch, every hit and it was just dynamic," Mullins said. The sports bar is all decked out...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
Phillies suiting up for Game 2 while Phans are still celebrating Game 1
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday the Phillies are suiting up for Game 2 of their series against the Padres. They're already off to a strong start after taking home a big win in Game 1 Tuesday.No rest for the winning.The Phils are back at it for Game 2 Wednesday afternoon and they should be feeling confident and relaxed after storming into San Diego and taking Game 1.While the Phillies were taking care of business at Petco Park in San Diego, fans in Philadelphia were celebrating some 2700 miles away.CBS3 stopped by McGillians Old Ale House in Center City to talk to...
Nightmare Fifth Inning Powers Padres to Game 2 Victory Over Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 2 of the NLCS to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to even the series at one game apiece.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
NBC Philadelphia
Want to See Phillies Play in World Series? (If They Get There.) Here's How to Get Tix
The Philadelphia Phillies are still three wins away from punching their ticket to the 2022 World Series, but Phillies fans can already make sure they are lined up for a chance at World Series tickets of their own. The Phils on Wednesday, announced the chance for fans to sign up...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Soto's misplay costs Padres vs. Phillies
A day after relying on two blasts from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to take Game 1 of the NLCS in San Diego, the Phillies opted for a small-ball approach Wednesday to take a lead early in Game 2 over the Padres. And while a productive second inning featured plenty...
FOX Sports
NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies leading Padres in Game 1
The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1. San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.
