PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it possible for Philadelphia fans to slow down and enjoy the ride? As the Phillies square off with the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, many fans are already looking to the future. The biggest question in mind? How will I get tickets to a World Series game? The Phillies ticket release for NLCS home games was a little messy and some fans were upset with how the process went. To get your hands on World Series tickets if the Phils advance you'll have to get selected through a lottery system. "We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO