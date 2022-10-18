ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies

Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2022 World Series: How to score tickets if Phillies win NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it possible for Philadelphia fans to slow down and enjoy the ride? As the Phillies square off with the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, many fans are already looking to the future. The biggest question in mind? How will I get tickets to a World Series game? The Phillies ticket release for NLCS home games was a little messy and some fans were upset with how the process went. To get your hands on World Series tickets if the Phils advance you'll have to get selected through a lottery system. "We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies playoff run is having a "sweet" impact on local economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' success is giving a much-needed boost to businesses in Philadelphia. Many fans will be spending some "green" this Red October. McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Center City will become a sea of red Tuesday night. Co-owner Chris Mullins says the Phillies game tonight will bring out twice the size of a normal Tuesday night crowd."If Friday and Saturday was any indication, it will be very loud and very raucous and very excited. They were into every single pitch, every hit and it was just dynamic," Mullins said. The sports bar is all decked out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies suiting up for Game 2 while Phans are still celebrating Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday the Phillies are suiting up for Game 2 of their series against the Padres. They're already off to a strong start after taking home a big win in Game 1 Tuesday.No rest for the winning.The Phils are back at it for Game 2 Wednesday afternoon and they should be feeling confident and relaxed after storming into San Diego and taking Game 1.While the Phillies were taking care of business at Petco Park in San Diego, fans in Philadelphia were celebrating some 2700 miles away.CBS3 stopped by McGillians Old Ale House in Center City to talk to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Soto's misplay costs Padres vs. Phillies

A day after relying on two blasts from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to take Game 1 of the NLCS in San Diego, the Phillies opted for a small-ball approach Wednesday to take a lead early in Game 2 over the Padres. And while a productive second inning featured plenty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies leading Padres in Game 1

The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1. San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.
SAN DIEGO, CA

