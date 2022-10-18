Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Annoying Child
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had...
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
SFGate
Man Fatally Stabbed Early Saturday Morning
A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound and he died from his injuries despite life-saving measures.
Police confirm car buried at Atherton home is a Mercedes convertible
Police are investigating why a car was filled with concrete bags and buried several feet deep in the yard of a $15 million Silicon Valley home.
SFGate
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said...
SFGate
Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in a summary of his findings that was filed in court Friday...
SFGate
Shooting Near Stockton Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead
Detectives are seeking the public's help to find answers about a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead outside his home near Stockton last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Samoy was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday just outside his...
SFGate
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.
SFGate
Defense motions could sidetrack trial in Taos compound case
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled five defendants are competent to stand trial more than four years after they were found in a squalid New Mexico compound with 11 malnourished children and the body of a young boy. But multiple motions filed by defense lawyers last week...
SFGate
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
SFGate
Police Arrest Three, Recover Guns Following Vehicle Stop
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland on Monday arrested three individuals and recovered three firearms during a vehicle stop. On Monday at 5 p.m., officers in the area of the 1400 block of 27th Avenue observed three individuals entering a parked vehicle. Police said two of the individuals appeared to have...
SFGate
Man Found Guilty Of Murder For 2020 Bayview Killing
A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.
SFGate
Man Tries To Coax Child To Leave With Him At Community Park
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the man...
SFGate
Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Narcotic Sales Following Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
