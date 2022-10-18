Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
ComicBook
New Minecraft Games Announced
Ravensburger will release two new Minecraft board games later this year. Earlier this month, Ravensburger announced Minecraft: Portal Dash and Minecraft: Heroes of the Village, a pair of new Minecraft tabletop games. Minecraft: Portal Dash is a cooperative board game in which players need to work together to escape the Nether dimension. Players fight off waves of endless hordes while finding equipment and mining for blocks, in the hopes of finding the right strategy to escape the Nether dimension and win the game. Minecraft: Heroes of the Village is themed for younger gamers, with players working together to protect their village from Illagers. Players will have to work together to explore, collect resources, and building buildings. Each player also has an animal companion that grants them special abilities.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Brace for Spoilers After Sonic Frontiers Update
Sonic Frontiers, the next Sonic the Hedgehog game that's releasing in just a couple of weeks, got a promising update this week, but it's been one that's also raised some concerns about spoilers. Morio Kishimoto, the director working on Sonic Frontiers, tweeted this week a message about the game which many have taken as a signal that the game has gone gold with development wrapping up now. while Kishimoto did not say that exactly, Sonic fans are bracing themselves regardless for the possibility of Sonic Frontiers spoilers within the days leading up to the game's November 8th release.
NME
‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ will have a 120 FPS mode
God of War: Ragnarok will feature a number of preferred graphics settings for players, including a 120 FPS mode. Previews for the God Of War sequel are now live and it’s been revealed that the game will offer four types of graphical settings (via Press Start and verified by VGC). While two settings fall under the category that favours resolution, the other two fall under performance.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Report Details Next Major Reveal
A new report associated with Respawn Entertainment's upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has detailed when we might see our next major look at the title. Following its reveal earlier this year, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And while this silence has led to fans wondering when more information might be shared, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to see Survivor in action.
Comments / 0