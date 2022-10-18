ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DBLTAP

PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2

PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
The Independent

House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character

House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders

Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
ComicBook

New Minecraft Games Announced

Ravensburger will release two new Minecraft board games later this year. Earlier this month, Ravensburger announced Minecraft: Portal Dash and Minecraft: Heroes of the Village, a pair of new Minecraft tabletop games. Minecraft: Portal Dash is a cooperative board game in which players need to work together to escape the Nether dimension. Players fight off waves of endless hordes while finding equipment and mining for blocks, in the hopes of finding the right strategy to escape the Nether dimension and win the game. Minecraft: Heroes of the Village is themed for younger gamers, with players working together to protect their village from Illagers. Players will have to work together to explore, collect resources, and building buildings. Each player also has an animal companion that grants them special abilities.
SVG

The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Brace for Spoilers After Sonic Frontiers Update

Sonic Frontiers, the next Sonic the Hedgehog game that's releasing in just a couple of weeks, got a promising update this week, but it's been one that's also raised some concerns about spoilers. Morio Kishimoto, the director working on Sonic Frontiers, tweeted this week a message about the game which many have taken as a signal that the game has gone gold with development wrapping up now. while Kishimoto did not say that exactly, Sonic fans are bracing themselves regardless for the possibility of Sonic Frontiers spoilers within the days leading up to the game's November 8th release.
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ will have a 120 FPS mode

God of War: Ragnarok will feature a number of preferred graphics settings for players, including a 120 FPS mode. Previews for the God Of War sequel are now live and it’s been revealed that the game will offer four types of graphical settings (via Press Start and verified by VGC). While two settings fall under the category that favours resolution, the other two fall under performance.
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5

Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Report Details Next Major Reveal

A new report associated with Respawn Entertainment's upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has detailed when we might see our next major look at the title. Following its reveal earlier this year, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And while this silence has led to fans wondering when more information might be shared, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to see Survivor in action.

