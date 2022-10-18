Juvenile on bicycle struck while crossing Apex road

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle.

According to police, at 8:13 a.m. on Tuesday, officers resaponded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. They found that a juvenile riding a bicycle had been injured while crossing Humie Olive Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Humie Olive Road will be closed between Evans and Richardson roads until the investigation is completed.

No further information is available at this time.

