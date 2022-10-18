Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone throws wrench into shortstop plans for Game 3
The New York Yankees wish they had Oswald Peraza during the ALDS when they benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa and shifted Oswaldo Cabrera to the infield. Ideally, Cabrera would’ve stayed in left field, and Peraza would’ve taken over at short, but manager Aaron Boone elected to leave the rookie off of the roster against Cleveland.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville
The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs. “C’mon, let’s go inside! Let’s go!” he ordered. With that, Harper walked toward the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation to the soundtrack of Phillies fans screaming “MV3! MV3! ” The Phillies scrambled inside for the Broad Street Bubbly that awaited in the clubhouse. Harper made the scene possible because he rose to the moment Philly demanded of him from the time he signed the richest free-agent deal in baseball history. Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and with the NL pennant at stake, he delivered with the defining moment of his four-year Philadelphia career.
Giants’ legend Tom Coughlin offers key advice to Brian Daboll
First-year head coach Brian Daboll is off to as promising a start as possible with the New York Giants. The Giants’ head coach has formed a relationship with a Giants legend who formerly held the position, Tom Coughlin. At an event held last night that Coughlin attended, he was...
Yankees’ offense falters in must-win Game 3 of ALCS
The New York Yankees found themselves two games back in the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a must-win Game 3 in the Bronx. However, they were completely dominated by elite Houston pitching, with Cristian Javier giving up just one hit across 5.1 innings, tossing just 84 pitches in the process.
Yankees facing problem at catcher with offensive production disappearing
In a time in which every New York Yankees regular seems to be struggling to get anything going offensively, the catchers haven’t been able to escape this reality. In fact, production from the backstops has been almost nonexistent during the postseason run. It’s true that not much is expected...
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Yankees switch up lineup again, changes made at shortstop and leadoff
The New York Yankees season is on the brink of elimination, and manager Aaron Boone has opted for yet another different lineup. Yesterday’s offensive showing was the worst of the year and, unfortunately, came at the most pivotal time of the season. Nobody could get anything going, and two...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone once again makes game-losing bullpen decision
The New York Yankees would’ve lost Game 3 against the Houston Astros one way or another, considering their offense was unable to create any production. However, when they went down 5–0, the team looked completely uninspired, lacking motivation and striking out at an almost inconceivable rate. Down three...
The Yankees’ most disappointing player in the playoffs
The New York Yankees needed the best version of superstar slugger Aaron Judge during the postseason, but they’ve gotten half of what they bargained for over eight playoff games. Judge justified a monster contract extension with one of the best regular season campaigns in the history of the game,...
Giants finally elevate Landon Collins to active roster, hoping for impact in Week 7
The New York Giants are set to play in Jacksonville tomorrow afternoon, looking to get to 6-1. For the Week 7 matchup with the Jaguars, safety Landon Collins will be making his first appearance since returning to the team. It was announced earlier today that the Giants elevated Collins from...
The Yankees offense has been solved by Astros’ pitching
In the regular season, the Yankees were one of the best offenses in the sport. They were consistently a top 5 offense in the sport, and yet against the Houston Astros have gone ice-cold. Baseball is a tough sport, but this series feels like déjà vu for a lot of Yankee fans.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge details how they can jump-start the offense
Across two games against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees have scored just four combined runs compared to seven by their opposition. An Alex Bregman three-run homer in the third inning was the difference between the Yankees winning a game in Houston, acquiring an advantage going back to the Bronx, or falling two games behind and playing from a defensive position.
