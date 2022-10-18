Read full article on original website
FBI, law enforcement officials investigating 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - The FBI and other law enforcement officials are investigating at "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field...
Overturned truck causes long delays on I-270 in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. Video from the scene shows crews blocking the northbound lanes as they work...
39-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Montgomery County: police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday. Once there,...
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution
BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash in Pasadena that left two people dead.
'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover
It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.
Person taken into custody after 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir: FBI
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - A person is in custody after a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.
Incorrect voter notices sent out in Virginia towns, officials say
VIRGINIA - Election officials in Virginia are working to fix an issue where voter notices with incorrect information were sent out to voters. According to the Virginia Commissioner of Elections, Susan Beals, the notices were sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna.
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package
Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
FedEx Truck Searched After Reports Of 'Suspicious Package' Placed Near US Department Of Energy
A Montgomery County road is closed as officers investigate reports of a suspicious package at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus, reports 7News DC. Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B as a FedEx truck is searched, the outlet continues.
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations
HANOVER, Md. - A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning. The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the...
Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex
WASHINGTON - A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety. People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared. They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has...
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
