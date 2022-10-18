ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Overturned truck causes long delays on I-270 in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. Video from the scene shows crews blocking the northbound lanes as they work...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Person taken into custody after 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir: FBI

NORTHERN VIRGINIA - A person is in custody after a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
fox5dc.com

Incorrect voter notices sent out in Virginia towns, officials say

VIRGINIA - Election officials in Virginia are working to fix an issue where voter notices with incorrect information were sent out to voters. According to the Virginia Commissioner of Elections, Susan Beals, the notices were sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD

