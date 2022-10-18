Read full article on original website
Related
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued an updated winter outlook and it paints a chilly picture for Minnesota. The refreshed report suggests colder-than-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota from December 2022 through February 2023. In the map below, the darker shade of blue represents areas where NOAA believes there is...
Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?
A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year." The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
boreal.org
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
KEYC
Haunted: Paranormal activity in Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year, when ghosts, goblins and witches are on the minds of Minnesotans. Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
The Weather Channel predicts warm start, cold finish to winter in Minnesota
If The Weather Channel is right about its long range winter outlook, it's going to get colder and colder in each as winter goes on in Minnesota. For the general December-February period, The Weather Channel outlook calls for slightly below normal temperatures throughout Minnesota, with the Arrowhead of Minnesota standing the best chance for below normal readings.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0