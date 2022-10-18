Gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo says World Cup shouldn’t be going to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal

Read full article on original website
Narcity
Canada Is One Of The Most 'Medically Free' Countries Worldwide & It Beat The US By A Lot
One thing Canadians love to talk about is the fact that, here in the Great White North, we have universal health care. While many people are super proud of Canada's health care system, not all countries have the same access to services like abortions, paid maternity leave and universal health care.
Brazil's former president accuses Neymar of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon' - as the footballer denies corruption charges in Spain
Former president of Brazil Lula da Silva has accused Neymar, who has denied alleged corruption charges in Spain, of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon.'. Neymar endorsed Bolsonaro last month as the president fights to win reelection in his October 30 battle...
FOX Sports
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
CBS Sports
World Cup: Formal request sent to FIFA for USMNT's group rivals Iran to be kicked out of Qatar 2022
FIFA have received a letter demanding that Iran be kicked out of this winter's World Cup due to the country's "brutality and belligerence towards its own people." Team Melli is alongside the United States as well as England and Wales with their opening fixture scheduled to be against the Three Lions at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Nov. 21.
Idaho8.com
Ronaldo fallout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been removed from Manchester United’s squad — but not the headlines. He will play no part in his team’s game against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. United manager Erik ten Hag has acted swiftly after Ronaldo — an unused substitute — headed to the changing room before the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. But Ten Hag’s focus needs to be on Chelsea and not on yet another off-field drama around a player whose importance to the team is ever-diminishing. A parting of the ways in January looks increasingly like the best solution for everyone.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
Idaho8.com
Brittney Griner releases message on her 32nd birthday: ‘All the support and love are definitely helping me’
Eight months on from her detainment in Moscow, Brittney Griner is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail instead of with her family. The American basketball star released a message on Tuesday, saying she had been buoyed by the support she has received, according to a statement shared by Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm.
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Cricket-Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts
LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday.
getnews.info
US Visa For British, Italian, Singapore and Spanish Citizens
British citizens visiting the United States can avoid the hassle of visa application by registering with the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). In order to obtain this travel authorization, applicants must meet the ESTA requirements for UK US citizens. The UK is on the list of countries that can apply for an ESTA. This visa waiver system allows UK citizens to visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days. The US ESTA for UK citizens is an Online visa waiver that allows holders to travel to the United States without having to apply for a visa.ESTA was introduced by the US Visa Waiver Program in 2009. Citizens of eligible countries, such as the UK, must complete the ESTA application form prior to traveling to the United States for business or pleasure. To enter the United States without a visa, UK citizens must complete the simple online ESTA application form.
Brothers of Italy senator deletes fascist post uncovered on Instagram
An Instagram post celebrating a fascist naval commander has been deleted from the account of a Brothers of Italy senator who could be given a ministerial post in Giorgia Meloni’s government. Lavinia Mennuni, an anti-abortion campaigner who has also spoken out against gay people being parents, was elected senator...
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
getnews.info
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
Qatar World Cup 2022 fan village look likes shipping containers and will set supporters back almost £200 a NIGHT
SUPPORTERS heading to the World Cup will fork out almost £200-a-night to stay in "cabins" that resemble a glorified shipping container. The biggest event in football hits Qatar next month but supporters heading to the Middle East to stay in the Fan Village will find themselves packed in like sardines.
Idaho8.com
Ronaldo left out of Man United squad for Chelsea match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. The decision comes after the Portugal international walked out of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham before the final whistle on Wednesday. United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that he would “deal with” Ronaldo and the club has now released a statement. Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Netherlands join Sri Lanka in Super 12s after Namibia lose thriller to UAE
Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with Namibia's hopes scuppered by a thrilling defeat to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka, champions of this competition in 2012, secured a spot in round two with a 16-run victory over Netherlands and as winners of Group A will now enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, a pool featuring England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one other qualifier.
Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)
Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel. “We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations...
Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty
The task to improve conditions for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar is only half done and must not grind to a halt when the finals are over, human rights group Amnesty International has said.The tournament kicks off in exactly a month’s time when the hosts take on Ecuador in the opening game.Amnesty marked the final leg of the build-up by publishing a new briefing, ‘Unfinished Business: what Qatar must do to fulfil promises on migrant workers’ rights’.The group recognises that the 2017 overhaul of Qatar’s labour system has led to improvements in conditions for the two million...
The Jewish Press
Agricultural Agreement Signed Between Israel and Bahrain
Israel’s Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, H.E. Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, signed a declaration of agricultural cooperation during the International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert currently taking place in Eilat. This marks yet another step forward in Israel’s warming relationship...
