Jacksonville, FL

Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
Icemen open season with 5-2 victory over Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was quite a way to open a season. A sell-out crowd and a first period that featured five goals. And a win. The Jacksonville Icemen opened the sixth season of the franchise with a resounding 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app. The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the...
Sun-filled Sunday across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Our great weekend weather marches on today. Expect mostly sunny skies once again and dry conditions. It will be slightly warmer this afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will begin to cool this evening into the 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect overnight...
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

