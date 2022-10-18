Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
News4Jax.com
$2 million donation: The Players Championship announces record donation to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship announced a record donation that will match up to $2 million in donations — dollar for dollar — in support of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville’s Hand in Hand campaign. The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of...
News4Jax.com
Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
News4Jax.com
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
News4Jax.com
Icemen open season with 5-2 victory over Orlando
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was quite a way to open a season. A sell-out crowd and a first period that featured five goals. And a win. The Jacksonville Icemen opened the sixth season of the franchise with a resounding 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
News4Jax.com
Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond on 3 key issues ahead of early voting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday for the November midterm elections and the two remaining candidates vying to be the next Jacksonville sheriff are making their last efforts to try to sway voters their way. Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters debated at a forum Friday afternoon...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
News4Jax.com
JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app. The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the...
News4Jax.com
Sun-filled Sunday across the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Our great weekend weather marches on today. Expect mostly sunny skies once again and dry conditions. It will be slightly warmer this afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will begin to cool this evening into the 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect overnight...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach ends Palatka’s perfect season
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It wasn’t just the 43 times that Ta’Jon Nelms carried the ball that was impressive, nor was it the 194 yards the Fernandina Beach running back picked up on the ground. But the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Nelms refused time after time Friday night to...
News4Jax.com
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
News4Jax.com
‘We all have challenges in life’: Fernandina football player born without lower part of arm adapts, overcomes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nolan Blackard, a junior right tackle for the Fernandina Beach Pirates, was born without the lower part of his left arm and wears a prosthetic most days. On the football field, he leaves it behind. “I am no different than anybody else,” Nolan said. “I...
News4Jax.com
As mail-in ballots roll in, election staff face a few issues ahead of early voting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Oct. 24 in Duval County meaning voters will be able to go to one of the 20 early voting sites to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Early voting is becoming a very popular way to vote. Supervisor of Election officials...
News4Jax.com
Investigations continue after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As the Hilliard community grieves the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning, her family and investigators are looking for answers. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County...
