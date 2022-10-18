JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO