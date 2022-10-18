ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

By Harper Emch
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVp3m_0idWG7pY00

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia?

Snowflakes, not a snow storm, will move in Tue-Wed

In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas of the Allegheny Mountains can still receive high snowfall or be the first to receive it.

So, when was the earliest recorded snowfall that blanketed the valleys and the mountains of West Virginia? The months that see the least snowfall in the state are June, July, August, and September. Snowfall usually starts in November and ends as late as March. Late October is the earliest time that snow usually falls in the area, but some records have shown earlier times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVACC_0idWG7pY00
Courtesy: National Weather Service

The earliest recorded time snow has covered the Valleys of West Virginia, and not just the mountains, including the Beckley area was on October 10, 1979. During that year, snow surprised the entire east coast! Local newspaper clippings from several different states all show how surprising such an early snow was.

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZwUP_0idWG7pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccY6K_0idWG7pY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZbm3_0idWG7pY00

Some local stories might say that snowfall has been seen as early as September, but the National Weather Service corroborates this measurement, measuring all of the earliest snowfall events for West Virginia in October.

Plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

Another record snowstorm hit the area in October far more recently. In 2012, Superstorm Sandy hit the Mid-Atlantic and brought some of the heaviest snow in years. That storm arrived toward the end of October, however, which is much more common.

Both of these storms are examples of the earliest snowfall that can be seen in West Virginia. This year is looking similar, with projections showing snowfall starting as early as this week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off? Well, ours likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. On a hike under the New […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Tri State marching championship results 2022

(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Record fish caught in West Virginia

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin drop at the Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a smashing success at the annual pumpkin drop at the Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Students from across the region came to the park on Thursday to take on the challenge with Bridgevalley Community and Technical Center. This is the 24th year for the Capital City Pumpkin Drop event.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details

(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lewisburg named 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lewisburg was named as a top 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA!. According to Travel and Leisure, Nothing quite compares to the joy of holiday decorations. The sight of a town decked out with boughs of holly, among other Christmas decor, can send warmth all the way down to your toes — even in the midst of a blizzard.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy