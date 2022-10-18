LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine men's tennis wrapped up an exciting extended weekend hosting and competing in the ITA Regional Championships. Bellarmine and the University of Louisville teamed up to host 21 other teams from around the region Thursday-Monday. In the words of Bellarmine Head Coach Will Davis, "It's the biggest event Bellarmine men's tennis has ever been a part of."

