Louisville, KY

Men's soccer, Belmont trade second-half goals, end in 1-1 draw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team exchanged second-half goals with Belmont as the Knights and Bruins played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. In the nonconference contest, junior forward Nolan McGrath notched his fifth goal of the season for Bellarmine (6-3-4),...
Women's tennis ready to host Bellarmine Hidden Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a three-week break, Bellarmine women's tennis returns home for the Bellarmine Hidden Duals this weekend. The Knights started their fall schedule on the road with a pair of hidden duals at Missouri on Sept. 24, followed by a full weekend of hidden duals at Middle Tennessee Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.
Swimming heads to Eastern Illinois for double dual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bellarmine swim teams continue their road stretch to open the season with a double dual at Eastern Illinois this weekend. The women's and men's teams for the Knights will compete against host EIU and Valparaiso on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET at Padovan Pool.
Men's tennis concludes host duties and ITA Regional competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine men's tennis wrapped up an exciting extended weekend hosting and competing in the ITA Regional Championships. Bellarmine and the University of Louisville teamed up to host 21 other teams from around the region Thursday-Monday. In the words of Bellarmine Head Coach Will Davis, "It's the biggest event Bellarmine men's tennis has ever been a part of."
Bellarmine takes off 12 shots, moves up one spot at Chippewa Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.—The Bellarmine women's golf team braved the cold, breezy conditions on Tuesday and shaved 12 strokes off their opening round score as the Knights finished eighth at the Chippewa Invitational hosted by Central Michigan at Birmingham Country Club. Alaina Schmitt chalked up another top 10 finish—her third of...
'Hall O’ Treats' trick-or-treating returns to Bellarmine residence halls Oct. 24

After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, Bellarmine University's residence halls will once again host their annual Hall O' Treats, a free public trick-or-treating event for families on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. University students and staff will offer guided trick-or-treating tours, snacks, activities, face painting and games...

