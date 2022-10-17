Read full article on original website
Karen E. Sutton
Karen E. Sutton, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at home, following a three and a half year battle with cancer. She was born May 29, 1947 in Springfield, the daughter of Byron “Bookie” Salzman and Dorothy Corven Salzman. Karen retired in 2002 from the Illinois...
Jo Carolyn Wiley
Jo Carolyn Ping Wiley, formerly of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. Jo graduated from Auburn High School in 1964. She attended Patricia Stevens in St. Louis, Missouri and worked in fashion, jewelry, and retail furniture throughout her career. Survivors include her...
Nancy J. Harbour
Nancy Jean Harbour, 71, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Springfield, died Friday, October 14, 2022 in Florida. She was born September 21, 1951 in Springfield, the daughter of John Francis and Eleanor Katherine (Curry) Ingram. She married John H. Harbour, Jr in 1969. She was preceded in death...
Mark Burnett
Mark Burnett, 56, of Molalla, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born March 25, 1966. Survivors include his wife, Chris Burnett; sisters, Diane Burnett of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Terry Appelt of Auburn and brother, Mike Burnett of Springfield. Mark created Sebastian’s restaurant in Springfield and was...
Helping Hands fund begins 36th year
Auburn Community Helping Hands is ready to start its 36th year of asking the community for donations to help purchase winter coats and boots for children and food baskets at Christmas in our town. This year our goal is $11,000, the same as it was last year. Again this year,...
Rochester High girls cross country team wins CS8 Conference title
Rochester High’s girls cross country team brought home the team title from the Central State 8 Conference Meet held Saturday at Lincoln Park in Springfield. Colleen Zeibert repeated as the girls individual conference champ, running a three-mile time of 18:39 to win by 22 seconds over Glenwood’s Ashlyn Chopra.
Village board approves purchase of license plate camera
The Rochester village board approved the purchase of a license plate camera for the Rochester Police Department and heard a proposal from the Rochester Junior High baseball team concerning the installation of Automated External Defibrillators at Community Park at its October 11 regular meeting. The baseball team was at the...
Titans start fast, cruise past Senators in rain 48-14
Another bad weather game, but a much different result for the Glenwood Titans last Friday night at Southeast High School. With temperatures in the 50s, wind and rain falling throughout, the Titans took control from the opening kickoff and cruised to a 48-14 victory over Springfield High to improve to 6-2 with one regular season game left.
Vote on gaming parlor license expected at next village meeting
Village of Chatham trustees are expected to vote on an ordinance that would create a new license classification for video gaming at next week’s meeting on October 25. Current village ordinances that allow for video gaming include the stipulation that a business’ gross receipts of the sale of food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages must be more than 25 percent of the net terminal income for the prior 12-month period.
City council handles routine agenda in just over one hour
The Auburn city council took care of a light agenda in just over one hour Monday evening. The council reviewed a draft resolution prepared by attorney Greg Moredock for the sale of the Redbud Park property located at 15280 Kennedy that was discussed at the last meeting. Moredock said the resolution would declare the 41 acres “as surplus property and authorize the city to sell it.”
