Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison
A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
States That Weaken Concealed Carry Laws See Spikes in Violent Crime: Study
More than half of Americans consider gun control to be an important topic ahead of the midterm elections, according to a new poll.
Jan. 6 defendant wants his guns back
Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. is awaiting trial on felony charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, but he asked a federal judge on Wednesday to return his firearms taken by the FBI when he was arrested a few days after the riot.
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Black gun ownership dates back to before the country's founding. In "Armed Doesn't Mean Dangerous," photographer Christian K. Lee captures the growing number of Black Americans who own firearms.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021
The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa.
Maryland, Virginia MS-13 gang heads convicted in massive murder, drug, extortion and racketeering conspiracy
Three MS-13 gang leaders were convicted of racketeering, murder, extortion, and federal drug charges after a three week trial in Maryland, the DEA announced on Monday.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
Alabama Said Prison Strike Was ‘Under Control.’ Footage Shows System in Deadly Disarray.
Last Friday, five days after Alabama prisoners launched a statewide labor strike, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey assured reporters that the head of the state’s beleaguered corrections department had things “well under control.” But images and interviews from inside the state’s prisons show a system in disarray, with deteriorating conditions, pervasive violence, multiple deaths and little oversight from staff.
An Oath Keeper admitted the group stockpiled a stash of guns in a Virginia hotel room before the Capitol riot
"I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military," Oath Keeper Terry Cummings said during his testimony, per CBS.
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York and California
Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials
On Thursday, a Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the final...
thetrace.org
Six Mass Shootings, Six States, Two Days
At least 30 injured, four dead after weekend with six mass shootings. New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Virginia all saw mass shootings this Saturday and Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Two of the shootings took place around college campuses, James Madison University and Clark Atlanta University; the shootings on New York’s Long Island and in Denver occurred at house parties, in total injuring 11 teenagers and killing one; in Worcester, Massachusetts, the shooting took place at a warehouse; and the shooting in Pittsburgh took place at a busy intersection. There have been 540 mass shootings nationwide so far this year, down from 563 last year.
Comments / 0