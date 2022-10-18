ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

iheart.com

Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot

A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Times of San Diego

Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison

A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021

The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Alabama Said Prison Strike Was ‘Under Control.’ Footage Shows System in Deadly Disarray.

Last Friday, five days after Alabama prisoners launched a statewide labor strike, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey assured reporters that the head of the state’s beleaguered corrections department had things “well under control.” But images and interviews from inside the state’s prisons show a system in disarray, with deteriorating conditions, pervasive violence, multiple deaths and little oversight from staff.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York and California

Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials

On Thursday, a Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the final...
PARKLAND, FL
thetrace.org

Six Mass Shootings, Six States, Two Days

At least 30 injured, four dead after weekend with six mass shootings. New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Virginia all saw mass shootings this Saturday and Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Two of the shootings took place around college campuses, James Madison University and Clark Atlanta University; the shootings on New York’s Long Island and in Denver occurred at house parties, in total injuring 11 teenagers and killing one; in Worcester, Massachusetts, the shooting took place at a warehouse; and the shooting in Pittsburgh took place at a busy intersection. There have been 540 mass shootings nationwide so far this year, down from 563 last year.
WORCESTER, MA

