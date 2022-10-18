Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Breaking down the Iowa gubernatorial debate
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa made history with Monday's gubernatorial debate on PBS: It was the first debate in Iowa to feature two female candidates running for governor. Despite being two women, however, candidates for governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear had polar opposite opinions on several topics. Two of...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
iheart.com
Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?
Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
The Insiders: ‘It’s (still) the economy, stupid,’ Iowa political science professor believes
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — With high inflation, rising interest rates and inflation fears, Democratic candidates need to better connect with voters on economic matters, University of Iowa political science professor, Dr. Tim Hagle, believes. The Insiders Segment 2 Rick Stewart, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate who has run for various positions over […]
kciiradio.com
Iowa’s 2022 Pheasant Season Approaching
Following last year’s pheasant harvest, the highest in over a decade, hunters in Iowa anticipate an equally successful season when it begins Saturday, October 29. Pheasant season will last until January 10 of next year. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pheasant population is similar to...
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
northwestmoinfo.com
Report Suggest $900M in ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
(Radio Iowa) A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. “That means that on average one in...
