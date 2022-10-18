Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville
The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
Giants’ legend Tom Coughlin offers key advice to Brian Daboll
First-year head coach Brian Daboll is off to as promising a start as possible with the New York Giants. The Giants’ head coach has formed a relationship with a Giants legend who formerly held the position, Tom Coughlin. At an event held last night that Coughlin attended, he was...
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft
The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
New York Jets LB Quincy Williams proving to be another waiver steal for Joe Douglas | Film Analysis
The growth of fourth-year linebacker Quincy Williams has been one of the more promising elements early to the 2022 New York Jets season. Williams was claimed by the Jets shortly before the start of the 2021 regular season through waivers. As a former third-round pick in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had seen enough of Williams after just two years.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Giants finally elevate Landon Collins to active roster, hoping for impact in Week 7
The New York Giants are set to play in Jacksonville tomorrow afternoon, looking to get to 6-1. For the Week 7 matchup with the Jaguars, safety Landon Collins will be making his first appearance since returning to the team. It was announced earlier today that the Giants elevated Collins from...
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.
Don’t Panic About Brady or Rodgers Just Yet
The Buccaneers and Packers are both scuffling, but we should all know by now that they can still right their ships.
Initial thought is Breece's knee 'doesn't look good', likely an ACL, updates on Davis and AVT
Jets running back Breece Hall likely suffered a torn ACL, according to head coach Robert Saleh. He said the initial look at Hall “doesn’t look good, but we’ll see tomorrow.”. Hall left the game in the second quarter and tried to walk to the locker room but...
New York Jets’ Robert Saleh unwilling to trade Elijah Moore, but sits him in Week 7 anyway
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media for his scheduled press conference at 10:30 this morning. Much anticipation surrounded the presser, knowing that basically, every question would be about Elijah Moore. The second-year wide receiver left the facility yesterday after a reported outburst that got ugly...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone once again makes game-losing bullpen decision
The New York Yankees would’ve lost Game 3 against the Houston Astros one way or another, considering their offense was unable to create any production. However, when they went down 5–0, the team looked completely uninspired, lacking motivation and striking out at an almost inconceivable rate. Down three...
New York Jets Week 7 Preview
The New York Jets enter Week 7 with an opportunity to establish a four-game winning streak. Later on this afternoon, the Jets will battle against a 2-4 Denver Broncos team coming off of a short week. For the Jets to win, they have to keep mental errors at a minimum...
A look at the awesome start to 2022 the New York Jets defense has had
The defense of the New York Jets is a big part of the reason why the team is off to a promising 4-2 start. From front to back, the unit is relatively close to being complete. The group has talent on all three levels and is playing complementary football. The...
Yankees’ offense falters in must-win Game 3 of ALCS
The New York Yankees found themselves two games back in the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a must-win Game 3 in the Bronx. However, they were completely dominated by elite Houston pitching, with Cristian Javier giving up just one hit across 5.1 innings, tossing just 84 pitches in the process.
ESPN
Will New York Jets GM Joe Douglas keep his trade deadline streak alive?
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Yankees facing problem at catcher with offensive production disappearing
In a time in which every New York Yankees regular seems to be struggling to get anything going offensively, the catchers haven’t been able to escape this reality. In fact, production from the backstops has been almost nonexistent during the postseason run. It’s true that not much is expected...
The Yankees’ most disappointing player in the playoffs
The New York Yankees needed the best version of superstar slugger Aaron Judge during the postseason, but they’ve gotten half of what they bargained for over eight playoff games. Judge justified a monster contract extension with one of the best regular season campaigns in the history of the game,...
Rex Ryan Blasts Jets WR Elijah Moore on 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Rex Ryan does not think highly of Elijah Moore's actions this year.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0