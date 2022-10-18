ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Empire Sports Media

Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville

The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets LB Quincy Williams proving to be another waiver steal for Joe Douglas | Film Analysis

The growth of fourth-year linebacker Quincy Williams has been one of the more promising elements early to the 2022 New York Jets season. Williams was claimed by the Jets shortly before the start of the 2021 regular season through waivers. As a former third-round pick in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had seen enough of Williams after just two years.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all

The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
CLEVELAND, NY
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets Week 7 Preview

The New York Jets enter Week 7 with an opportunity to establish a four-game winning streak. Later on this afternoon, the Jets will battle against a 2-4 Denver Broncos team coming off of a short week. For the Jets to win, they have to keep mental errors at a minimum...
DENVER, CO
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ offense falters in must-win Game 3 of ALCS

The New York Yankees found themselves two games back in the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a must-win Game 3 in the Bronx. However, they were completely dominated by elite Houston pitching, with Cristian Javier giving up just one hit across 5.1 innings, tossing just 84 pitches in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

