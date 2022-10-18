Read full article on original website
Amazon, Meta, and other big tech firms have entered the 'Great Hesitation.' Here's what that means.
With an economic downturn looming, some Big Tech companies have entered the 'Great Hesitation,' cutting hiring and other costs in preparation.
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Goldman Sachs’ anti-remote-work CEO has almost brought office work back to pre-pandemic levels—but insists he ‘doesn’t want rules’
Goldman has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring people back to the physical office.
Mark Zuckerberg is making a classic big Silicon Valley mistake — one we last saw Marissa Mayer of Yahoo make
Mark Zuckerberg is making the same mistakes that plagued former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Mayer made ambitious bets that never paid off for Yahoo, which Verizon ultimately acquired. Zuckerberg is making a big bet on the metaverse, one better suited for the venture-capital world. An internet behemoth whose growth is...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
I’m a retail expert – there is a ‘major’ payments disruptor coming to Walmart shoppers after store announced huge update
CRYPTOCURRENCY may soon become one of the principal ways in which people shop at Walmart, the company's chief technology officer has claimed. Suresh Kumar told the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday that cryptocurrency could impact the way Walmart engages with customers in digital spaces. He claimed that it...
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Meta grudgingly agrees to sell Giphy after admitting defeat in UK battle
In 2013, Snapchat rejected Facebook's $3 billion bid. See CNN's report on the failed offer
In 2013, Facebook attempted to buy Snapchat for $3 billion, just two years after the newer social media app gained popularity among younger users. CNN explains why Snapchat rejected such a lofty price.
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin: Today's Metaverse Is Internet Circa 1994, But the Masses Are Coming
The ConsenSys CEO believes augmented and virtual experiences will redefine daily life, despite current technical challenges. Joe Lubin, the Ethereum co-founder and CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys, is confident that the metaverse will one day encompass the full human experience. But he’s equally confident that day is still years away.
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
Uber Eats now delivers cannabis in Canada
The company says it's the first time a major third-party platform has offered weed delivery anywhere. The home security hogging all the awards. Torontonians now have another way to get cannabis without having to wait too long for it to show up, as is offering deliveries in the city starting today. Uber Eats has teamed up with marketplace Leafly to offer residents swift weed delivery from local, licensed retailers. Uber Eats claims this is a world first for a "a major third-party delivery platform." Users in Ontario have been available to order weed through the app , but until now items were only available for pickup.
