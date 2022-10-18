The student loan forgiveness application is now live. Here's what you need to know

If you've been refreshing StudentAid.gov since President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers, the wait is finally over.

The student loan forgiveness application is officially live for the more than 40 million Americans who qualify for debt cancellation.

The U.S. Department of Education quietly launched a beta test of the form Friday night. The application's availability wavered throughout the weekend as the department worked out any kinks in the system.

Preparing for student loan forgiveness? Here are four dates you need to know.

In an update announcement Monday afternoon, Biden – alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona – said more than 8 million borrowers applied for debt forgiveness over the weekend "without a glitch or any difficulty." Borrowers who applied for loan forgiveness using the beta application need not reapply now that the form is officially live.

In August, Biden announced he was canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year (or $250,000 for married couples) and as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Borrowers must have federally held student loans, not private ones, to qualify.

How hard is it to apply for student loan forgiveness online?

Borrowers visiting StudentAid.gov for the first time since the application went live will be greeted with the message "Are you looking for student loan debt relief?" and a button to take you to the application.

The application is short and easy to complete, Biden said during the announcement. Borrowers don't need an FSA ID to login to the application, and they don't need to include any tax documents or verify their income to apply.

Applicants only need to include basic information, including name, birth date, Social Security number, phone number and an e-mail address. Many borrowers who've already applied shared on social media that the application took five minutes to fill out.

It can be completed on both mobile and desktop devices, and it's also available in English and Spanish.

It's possible that the U.S. Department of Education will reach out to borrowers for more information to verify their incomes. The department estimates between 1 million and 5 million borrowers may be required to submit more information to verify income or eligibility.

When can I expect to see a change in my balance?

After submitting your application, don't expect your balance to look any different overnight.

In a legal filing, the U.S. Department of Education said it "will not discharge any student loan debt under the debt relief plan prior to October 23, 2022." The Biden administration is currently fighting several lawsuits attempting to block student loan forgiveness.

“Litigation is underway and our legal judgment is that it won’t” get in the way of people applying for loan forgiveness, Biden said Monday. “But they are trying to stop it.”

The department previously said that borrowers should expect to see debt relief hit their accounts within four to six weeks of applying.

This one-time student loan forgiveness application will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Sign up for her Mobile Newsroom newsletter here and Extra Credit, her education newsletter, here.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120