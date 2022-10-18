ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 20th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: October 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Partly cloudy...
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!

I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
City of Wilson issues boil water notice

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
