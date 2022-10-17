Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
abc7amarillo.com
Jaime Andres Diez: Candidate Texas Railroad Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jaime Andres Diez is a Libertarian candidate running for Texas Railroad Commissioner. “It should be a PRIVILEGE for operators to be able to profit from Texas’ natural resources. The people of Texas ask that they respect our natural resources and our environment in doing so. The problem is the RRC has designed a system to favor operators at the expense of the public. The people of Texas have a fundamental right to an accountable and honest government that works for them.”
abc7amarillo.com
Texas struggles to get guns away from domestic violence suspects, leaving victims in dange
Robin remembers the .357 Magnum her ex-partner kept on his nightstand, loaded, every night of their seven-year relationship. The one he routinely polished in front of her. She remembers the other guns in the closet and under the seat of his truck. Although her partner was on probation for assaulting...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
abc7amarillo.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
abc7amarillo.com
1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
abc7amarillo.com
Gov. Stitt issues executive proclamation, declaring special election for SQ 820
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday to declare a statewide special election for State Question 820. On March 7, 2023, per the proclamation, a statewide special election will be held to vote on SQ 820, Initiative Petition 434. SQ 820 would create...
abc7amarillo.com
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
abc7amarillo.com
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
abc7amarillo.com
Borger teacher named finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A Borger teacher is one of the three finalists for the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award. “It is breathtaking and overwhelming and at the most surreal,” said Tricia Shay, English Teacher at Borger High School. Earlier this year, Shay was named the...
abc7amarillo.com
Jay Kleberg: Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jay Kleberg is a Democrat candidate running for Texas Land Commissioner. “My name is Jay Kleberg. I’m a father to three beautiful daughters, Sophia, Katherine, and Amelia, and a husband to my wonderful wife, Chrissy Kleberg. I’m running for Texas Land Commissioner because I believe that we have to protect our lands, and we don’t have time for inaction. We have so many beautiful, vital landscapes in our state, and I want my daughters to be able to share this beauty with their kids.”
Comments / 0