Georgetown joins cities to 'Imagine a Day Without Water'

Despite a round of showers across the Austin metro area on Monday, the region continues to experience drought and is falling behind every day in meeting normal levels of rainfall.

Drought data last week from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that more than 90% of Williamson County was in severe drought, which is typified by poor pasture conditions, hard soils and lower crop yields.

Under these troubling conditions, the city of Georgetown is joining other communities across the country to "Imagine a Day Without Water" and participate in a day of action on Thursday.

"Imagine a Day Without Water" is, according to its website, an annual, “national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment.”

For the city of Georgetown, “this day is an opportunity to celebrate how important water is to our lives,” Water Director Chelsea Solomon said in a statement.

“The Georgetown Water team works around the clock to provide several millions of gallons of clean, drinkable water to more than 50,000 customers every day — water that not only helps us in our daily necessities, but also goes into manufacturing, fire prevention, and more,” she said.

The public on Thursday will be able to visit businesses around the Square in Georgetown, including Black Sugar Café and Hydrate, to receive free Imagine a Day Without Water cups. Supplies are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can collect stamps on an informational postcard from participating businesses and bring it to the city’s booth at the Autumn Art Stroll between 4 and 8 p.m. on Thursday to be entered into a goodie bag giveaway. The water conservation booth will be near the information/check-in table in the Grace Heritage Center, 817 S. Main St.

In the South Main Arts District between Founder’s Park and Grace Heritage Center, a silent auction for the Painted Rain Barrel Project will be held Sunday.

People can submit bids for the rain barrels from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the water conservation booth at the South Main Arts Festival. Bids start at $125. Proceeds will go toward water conservation education and outreach efforts in local schools. For more information about the water conservation program, visit water.georgetown.org.