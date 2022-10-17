ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Having trouble watching ABC 7 over the air? Here's why

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — If you are having trouble watching ABC 7 and CW 11 over the air (via antenna), there is great news on the horizon. We are in the home stretch of a major transmitter upgrade which will give us the strongest broadcast signal in the Texas panhandle.
TEXAS STATE
Jaime Andres Diez: Candidate Texas Railroad Commissioner

SAN ANTONIO – Jaime Andres Diez is a Libertarian candidate running for Texas Railroad Commissioner. “It should be a PRIVILEGE for operators to be able to profit from Texas’ natural resources. The people of Texas ask that they respect our natural resources and our environment in doing so. The problem is the RRC has designed a system to favor operators at the expense of the public. The people of Texas have a fundamental right to an accountable and honest government that works for them.”
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma tribes endorse governor's opponent, threatening reelection bid

Native American tribes in Oklahoma are endorsing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's Democratic opponent after a series of disagreements throughout his first term in office, threatening his reelection campaign. "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said chief Gary Batton...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Colorado business

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Colorado. Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. EDT for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K. The Canadian convenience store is teaming up with green thumb industries. The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station. Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies,...
FLORIDA STATE

