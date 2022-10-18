ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

warrenrecord.com

Warren County High School Eagles celebrate a special homecoming

Eagles are often described as extraordinary birds that soar over long distances, over 10,000 feet high; they are very easy to identify because of their white heads and tails with dark brown bodies. Their wings typically span between 5.11- 7.7 feet, depending on the species. Their vision is sharp and intense.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh police release details on mass shooting that killed 5, but suspect’s motive remains unclear

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police arrived on the scene of the mass shooting in Raleigh 10 minutes after the first 911 call, according to a preliminary report released Thursday. The Raleigh Police Department report describes a chaotic scene, where 911 callers heard gunshots and saw two women and a dog on the ground with gunshot wounds. Another caller said his neighbor, a police officer, was shot by a white teenager wearing camouflage.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
WAKE FOREST, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action

DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC

