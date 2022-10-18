Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO