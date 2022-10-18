Read full article on original website
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Kroger announces major update on new ‘zero compromise’ store policy impacting millions of customers across the US
KROGER has long prided itself on putting the customer first. Now the grocery giant has announced a major update on its “zero compromise” store policy to personalize shopping experiences for millions of customers. Since 2018, Kroger has been working to announce and open 20 automated customer fulfillment centers...
CNBC
Target stores to sell Caraway pots and pans in online cookware company's biggest push into brick-and-mortar
Caraway's pots and pans are debuting in 350 Target stores this week. The direct-to-consumer company, whose products are already carried on Target's website, is making its biggest brick-and-mortar push yet as it gears up for the holidays. Shoppers are expected to buy more items in person this year as inflation...
Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image
Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Sears announces more store closures that leave two states without any locations following Kroger and Whole Foods
SEARS department stores have announced another round of closures just ahead of the year's big holiday shopping season. As a result, the states of New York and South Carolina are now without any remaining Sears locations after the recent shutdown. The Sears Hometown Store in Walterboro, South Carolina, closed earlier...
List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
What Valuables Should I Look For at Thrift Stores?
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
freightwaves.com
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?
The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers
Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price
Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City
Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
United Natural Foods and CoupDog Team Up to Invigorate Digital Coupon Experience for Grocery Retailers
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new relationship with CoupDog that will allow UNFI retailers to realize significant benefits from state-of-the-art digital coupon technology. CoupDog is a digital coupon provider specializing in innovative support to independent retailers as the industry transitions to a new standard Universal Digital Coupon.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail
Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
cspdailynews.com
Casey's Offers Fleet Fuel Discounts With Coast
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. is working with Coast, a financial technology company that offers the Coast Visa fleet card and expense management platform, on a promotional fleet partnership. Coast customers will receive six cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases at all Casey’s stores with no minimums or restrictions.
