Kirksville, MO

kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District

Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests

(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Meal and biggest deer contest to be held at the Pollock Area Community Center

A soup and pie supper and biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center November 12th as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The deer contest by Boone and Crockett will go from 3 to 7 o’clock. The entry fee is $10 and a chronic wasting disease card. Proceeds of the deer contest will be split 50/50 with the winner.
POLLOCK, MO
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted for armed carjacking

A man from East St. Louis, Illinois was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis. Brandon Best, 20, was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Charging...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

