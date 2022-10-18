Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
kttn.com
Audio: Awards presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at celebration luncheon
Two awards were presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at a celebration Luncheon October 21st. The Partner of the Year was the Grundy Electric Cooperative. Bright Futures Advisory Board Treasurer Kara Helmandollar helped present the award. The Champion of the Year was Tash Dowell. Advisory Board Secretary Kristi Harris said...
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 School District participating in pilot of Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey
The Trenton R-9 School District is participating in a pilot of the Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the survey will be used as part of the school improvement review during this academic year. Parents, students, and school employees are asked to voluntarily answer surveys regarding...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 24, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
kttn.com
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests
(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
kttn.com
Audio: Shoebox gifts being collected for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child
Shoebox gifts will be collected next month for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. The program delivers shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children around the world as a way to express God’s love. Area drop-off locations include the Trenton First Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church...
kttn.com
Meal and biggest deer contest to be held at the Pollock Area Community Center
A soup and pie supper and biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center November 12th as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The deer contest by Boone and Crockett will go from 3 to 7 o’clock. The entry fee is $10 and a chronic wasting disease card. Proceeds of the deer contest will be split 50/50 with the winner.
kttn.com
Audio: Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications, bell ringing campaign begins November 19
The Salvation Army of Chillicothe is accepting applications for its Angel Trees and Christmas assistance. The program helps families in need in Grundy and Livingston counties during the Christmas season. Applications are being taken over the phone until November 4th. The hours for taking the applications are weekdays from 10...
kttn.com
Grundy County Emergency Management receives Department of Homeland Security grant
Grundy County Emergency Management has received a Department of Homeland Security grant for more than $620 to purchase additional Community Emergency Response Team packs and supplies. Grundy County’s Community Emergency Response Team is a group of volunteers trained to support the local community and first responders during times of need....
kttn.com
Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison
A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted for armed carjacking
A man from East St. Louis, Illinois was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis. Brandon Best, 20, was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Charging...
Comments / 0