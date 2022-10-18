Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension
AEW has been locking down their top stars as it was revealed recently that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley signed a contract extension that will keep him with the company through 2027. Now All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley vs. MJF For The AEW World Title Set To Main Event Full Gear PPV
AEW has its main event matchup for their Full Gear pay-per-view. Following the awkward ending to the Dynamite main event MJF came out to cash-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the Purveyor of Violence at his best. He then told him that the match will take place at the November 10th event, which takes place from the Salt of the Earth’s hometown of Long Island.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Opens Up About Her Final 'Depressing' Years With WWE
When an injury in a 2017 match forced her into an earlier retirement, Saraya — who was then working as Paige in WWE — was hopeful to begin a second career as an on-air wrestling general manager. But in an interview with Chris Jericho on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, the AEW star recalled finding herself in a situation that became progressively worse.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
wrestlinginc.com
The Butcher Opens Up About Tony Khan Giving AEW Talent Opportunity To Fail
Since debuting for AEW in November 2019 The Butcher and the Blade have been a staple in the promotion's tag team division. The duo is known for being guns for hire, most recently they've been working alongside La Faccion Ingobernables. Alongside The Bunny, they appear to be very happy with the opportunities afforded them by the promotion and AEW CEO Tony Khan.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Last month the All Out pay-per-view took place from Chicago and after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in the main event he made some controversial comments during the post-show media scrum. Punk fired shots at Adam Page, MJF and The Elite which led to an altercation backstage. CM...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Oklahoma City, OK and it will continue the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is set to appear on Raw tonight. JBL appeared on WWE programming last month during an episode of SmackDown when Baron Corbin got into his limo.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Page Issues First Comments Since Suffering Concussion on AEW Dynamite
“Hangman” Adam Page took to Twitter this afternoon to thank everyone for their support after he received a concussion during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. As noted, Page suffered a concussion during last night’s match with Moxley in Cincinnati. AEW later...
nodq.com
More details on how Adam Page was handled after suffering a concussion during AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the injury…. “So, they took him to the hospital...
nodq.com
Viewership numbers for the first WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite head-to-head battle in over a year
This week’s AEW Dynamite was moved to Tuesday night against WWE NXT due to TBS carrying MLB’s American League Championship Series. The October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 (0.26 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 8th on cable. WWE NXT drew 676,000 (0.18 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 12th on cable.
