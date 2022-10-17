ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD looking to increase STAAR scores, college readiness by 2027 as part of board goals

Richardson ISD approved goals for improving STAAR scores, district improvement and more during an Oct. 13 board of trustees meeting. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson ISD approved board goals for raising State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores and college readiness by 2027 during its Oct. 13 trustees meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Personal financial literacy among new course offerings being proposed in Plano ISD

Plano ISD board of trustees will be considering new course offerings for the 2023-24 school year. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD is considering adding several new courses, including one on personal financial literacy and economics, for the 2023-24 school year. Kristin Hebert, PISD’s director of secondary academics, presented the recommendations...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Caldwell Elementary in McKinney more than doubles funds raised with new campaign

Students at Caldwell Elementary completed more than 1,800 acts of service with the new Raise Craze fundraising campaign. (Courtesy Caldwell Elementary PTO) McKinney ISD’s Caldwell Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization more than doubled funds raised this year during an inaugural month of kindness campaign. Previous fundraising efforts from the PTO involved...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chelsea Hall Colleyville offers tutoring, coffee and food in new location

Chelsea Hall Coffeyville opened Oct. 19. The location offers coffee and food items seven days a week and tutoring services five days a week. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Chelsea Hall Colleyville opened its new location, which includes a coffee house and eatery, on Oct. 19. The location at 3855 Glade Roade, Ste. 110, Colleyville, is located in close proximity to Colleyville Heritage High School.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

​​Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities

​​Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. ​​Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UT Dallas details new record enrollment, construction projects at State of the University address

The University of Texas at Dallas President Richard Benson discussed the university's plans for the future during an Oct. 18 State of the University address. (Courtesy UT Dallas) The University of Texas at Dallas reached its highest-ever student population this fall, according to President Richard Benson during the school's annual...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guidepost Montessori accepting preregistration for new Lewisville location

Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November. (Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November, according to a spokesperson for the school. The school will be at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks to 6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. Preregistration deposits for first-priority placement are being accepted. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Jersey Mike’s location marks 20 years

A Jersey Mike's Subs location in Frisco is celebrating 20 years. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Father and son franchise duo Steve and Adam Zeigler celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Jersey Mike’s location at 5110 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 450, in Frisco on Oct. 17. The Zeiglers also franchise three other Jersey Mike’s stores in Frisco as well as two locations in Plano and two in Waco. Jersey Mike's is a New Jersey-based chain that offers a variety of protein, vegetable and topping options as well as gluten-free bread. 972-668-6003. www.jerseymikes.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy