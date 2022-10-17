Read full article on original website
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
More pre-K classes being added to accommodate growth in Plano ISD
Plano ISD director of pre-K and elementary education Ashley Davis, right, updates the board of trustees on enrollment numbers in the district's pre-K program. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD is adding three more pre-kindergarten classes to handle the number of students enrolled this year. Ashley Davis, PISD’s director of pre-K...
Richardson ISD looking to increase STAAR scores, college readiness by 2027 as part of board goals
Richardson ISD approved goals for improving STAAR scores, district improvement and more during an Oct. 13 board of trustees meeting. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson ISD approved board goals for raising State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores and college readiness by 2027 during its Oct. 13 trustees meeting.
Northwest ISD seeks public input for naming new elementary school
Northwest ISD is asking for the community to help name an elementary school that will open in the 2024-25 school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD officials are seeking public input in naming a new elementary school that will open in 2024. During the NISD board meeting Oct. 17, the...
Northwest ISD files construction plans for expansion of two Roanoke elementary schools
Roanoke Elementary is one of two schools in Roanoke within Northwest ISD that will see additions to the building prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will start two building projects in Roanoke in December, according to filings with the Texas Department of...
Lewisville ISD approves new career and technology education courses
Lewisville ISD board members approved new CTE courses for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville board of trustees approved three new career and technical education courses during its Oct. 17 board meeting. The new courses include sheet metal technology, introduction to instrumental and electrical, and advanced instrument...
Argyle ISD takes step toward parking lot expansion
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for the beginning work of the Argyle High School parking lot expansion. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board of trustees approved funding for testing lab services for Argyle High School parking lot expansion during its Oct. 17 meeting. The board approved D&S Engineering...
Dallas ISD working on academic calendars for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD is working on the district academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) Dallas ISD officials are working to prepare academic calendars for the next two school years, according to a press release. Two draft calendars are being considered to serve as the base calendar for the...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD exploring possible bond package for 2024
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Chief Operating Officer Paula Barbaroux speaks during a special session meeting Oct. 3. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is in the preliminary stages of potentially putting a bond issuance on the ballot in 2024. The GCISD board of trustees will decide early next year whether to forge ahead...
Personal financial literacy among new course offerings being proposed in Plano ISD
Plano ISD board of trustees will be considering new course offerings for the 2023-24 school year. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD is considering adding several new courses, including one on personal financial literacy and economics, for the 2023-24 school year. Kristin Hebert, PISD’s director of secondary academics, presented the recommendations...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County supports growth with new Frisco ISD partnership
The organization currently has three campus clubs at Princeton ISD elementary schools. (Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County) Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County partnered earlier this year with Frisco ISD to offer after-school care and a campus club site for four local schools. FISD officials identified...
Caldwell Elementary in McKinney more than doubles funds raised with new campaign
Students at Caldwell Elementary completed more than 1,800 acts of service with the new Raise Craze fundraising campaign. (Courtesy Caldwell Elementary PTO) McKinney ISD’s Caldwell Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization more than doubled funds raised this year during an inaugural month of kindness campaign. Previous fundraising efforts from the PTO involved...
Chelsea Hall Colleyville offers tutoring, coffee and food in new location
Chelsea Hall Coffeyville opened Oct. 19. The location offers coffee and food items seven days a week and tutoring services five days a week. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Chelsea Hall Colleyville opened its new location, which includes a coffee house and eatery, on Oct. 19. The location at 3855 Glade Roade, Ste. 110, Colleyville, is located in close proximity to Colleyville Heritage High School.
Flower Mound Town Council continues discussion on tennis center funding
Flower Mound Town Council discussed funding options for a potential tennis center during an Oct. 20 work session. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council agreed to work toward a potential bond election for a tennis center during its Oct. 20 work session. The council discussed several options for funding...
Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities
Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
Lewisville City Council approves resolution to designate 10 properties as public parks
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. (Courtesy Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. The resolution helps fulfill city officials’ goal to provide every...
UT Dallas details new record enrollment, construction projects at State of the University address
The University of Texas at Dallas President Richard Benson discussed the university's plans for the future during an Oct. 18 State of the University address. (Courtesy UT Dallas) The University of Texas at Dallas reached its highest-ever student population this fall, according to President Richard Benson during the school's annual...
Guidepost Montessori accepting preregistration for new Lewisville location
Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November. (Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November, according to a spokesperson for the school. The school will be at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks to 6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. Preregistration deposits for first-priority placement are being accepted. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx.
Frisco City Council approves Tourism Public Improvement District
District boundaries will include all hotels in Frisco with 75 rooms or more, such as the Omni Frisco Hotel. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) A new public improvement district will provide money to attract more business meetings, conventions and sporting events to Frisco, according to documents prepared for the Oct. 18 Frisco City Council meeting.
Frisco Jersey Mike’s location marks 20 years
A Jersey Mike's Subs location in Frisco is celebrating 20 years. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Father and son franchise duo Steve and Adam Zeigler celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Jersey Mike’s location at 5110 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 450, in Frisco on Oct. 17. The Zeiglers also franchise three other Jersey Mike’s stores in Frisco as well as two locations in Plano and two in Waco. Jersey Mike's is a New Jersey-based chain that offers a variety of protein, vegetable and topping options as well as gluten-free bread. 972-668-6003. www.jerseymikes.com.
