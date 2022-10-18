Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to Host Retirement Celebration Honoring Dr. Windell Curole
A Roast & Toast Retirement Celebration honoring Nicholls alumnus Dr. Windell Curole is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in the Nicholls State University Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will celebrate Curole’s 50 years of service to the people of Louisiana. Since...
houmatimes.com
Freedom Day event provides dental procedures for military members
In honor of Freedom Day USA, Houma Family Dental partnered with Dr. Pedro Cuartas of South Louisiana Dentofacial Center to offer free dental procedures to active, retired and veteran military men and women and their families. The Thank You event was held today, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with over 40 patients receiving a free 30 minute procedure performed by Dr. Stephen Morgan and Dr. Cuatras.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen
Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
houmatimes.com
TPAS Seeking Volunteers for Howl-O-Ween Parade
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers to participate in the 3rd annual Howl-O-Ween parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation. The event will take place in downtown Houma on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, featuring various pet-related activities and vendors for both pet parents and their furry friends.
houmatimes.com
Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls Set to Host Open House Event
The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is set to host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for anyone interested in a culinary degree, becoming a chef, or owning their own restaurant. The event will take place in the Ledet Culinary Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free Culinary Open House, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/open-house/.
houmatimes.com
TCU Food Bank Grows with Demand Adding on Additional Facilities
The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s (TCU Food Bank) staff and volunteers have always been passionate about serving the area and doing everything they can to help with the area’s food insecurity. The food bank has recently completed a new building on the property to help with storage and plan to construct an additional building that will be approximately 3,000 square feet. Senator Mike Fesi and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue visited the food bank this week to tour the new building and to see the fruition of the money they are advocating for in the state’s capital.
houmatimes.com
$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs
Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
houmatimes.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 8 Scores
The weather has been PERFECT for evening football games!. Houma Christian, Jefferson Rise Charter (game on 10/22)
houmatimes.com
Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma
On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
houmatimes.com
One Driver Killed, Other Arrested for DWI in Two-Vehicle Assumption Parish Crash
On October 23, 2022, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie. The preliminary investigation revealed Ramos was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south...
Comments / 0