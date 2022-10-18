Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmrskkok.com
Correll Family Honored for Outstanding Service as Volunteers for the National Weather Service
(From the NOAA’s National Weather Service release) The Hanson Family Honored for Outstanding Service as Volunteer Cooperative Observer. NOAA’s National Weather Service has selected Charles Hanson and Randall Hanson, both residents of Correll, Minnesota, as the recipients of the 2022 Family Heritage Award for 50 years of distinguished service to the Nation through the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP program). Ryan Vipond, Meteorologist, will present the award to Mr. Randall Hanson during a webinar ceremony to be held on October 24th, 2022 beginning at 12PM that can be accessed at:
kmrskkok.com
William “Bill” Setzer
William “Bill” Setzer, age 88 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Elbow Lake, MN. Memorial gathering for Bill Setzer will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. service at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes in Hoffman, MN, with Pastor Mark Mathews officiating.
kmrskkok.com
Carl A. Maas
Carl Maas, age 94, of Odessa, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ortonville Area Hospital. Visitation for Carl Maas will be on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Continue To Roll, Rout Martin Luther 47-0
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris accomplished something on Saturday that was nearly half-a-century in the making. With a 47-0 win over Martin Luther College, the Cougars posted consecutive shutouts for the first time since the start of the 1978 season. The victory over the Knights improves UMN Morris to 5-3 (4-0 UMAC).
kmrskkok.com
Mary Lou Chamberlain
Mary Chamberlain, age 91 of Benson, Minnesota, formerly of Clontarf, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Scandi Haven Village in Benson, MN. Rosary for Mary Chamberlain will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. followed by. visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with prayer services...
kmrskkok.com
Cougar Men Play To Scoreless Draw, Women Fall To MLC
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team ended with a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon against Martin Luther College. The tie moves the Cougars to 2-9-5 (2-4-5 UMAC) on the season. The first half didn’t result in many chances in either direction. Minnesota Morris...
kmrskkok.com
Donald L. Meyer
Donald Meyer, age 87 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation for Don Meyer will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Memorial services for Donald L. Meyer will be...
Comments / 0