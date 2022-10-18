(From the NOAA’s National Weather Service release) The Hanson Family Honored for Outstanding Service as Volunteer Cooperative Observer. NOAA’s National Weather Service has selected Charles Hanson and Randall Hanson, both residents of Correll, Minnesota, as the recipients of the 2022 Family Heritage Award for 50 years of distinguished service to the Nation through the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP program). Ryan Vipond, Meteorologist, will present the award to Mr. Randall Hanson during a webinar ceremony to be held on October 24th, 2022 beginning at 12PM that can be accessed at:

CORRELL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO