mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ferguson named BWW Player of the Week
Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson will remember last week’s district win over Belfry his entire life. He rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped the Pirates, 35-21. His performance has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. Ferguson edged out...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Phelps leads Tigers past Bobcats
Paintsville went on the road to Stanville, and the Tigers knocked off Betsy Layne, 42-20, in a district game played at Lloyd Hamilton Athletic Complex on Friday night. Running back Harris Phelps rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 4-4. Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson ran...
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
wymt.com
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire in the City of Martin. Fire crews responded to Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on KY-1428 Thursday morning around 4:44 a.m. The road is now open, and the fire was contained. Lieutenant Brandon Salisbury with the Martin...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
thelevisalazer.com
October 17, 2022 Superintendent’s Personnel Action Update
Click below for the hires and fires by Lawrence Co. Supt. Dr. Rob Fletcher at the October meeting 2022. October 17, 2022 Request for positions (1)
mountain-topmedia.com
Jeep theft suspect leads police on chase through kudzu
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Police were able to recover a stolen Jeep Sunday night, although it was considerably more difficult to arrest their suspect in the case. Officers were called to a gas station on Bypass Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, after a woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen when she went into the store. After reviewing security video and talking to witnesses, police identified their suspect as Charles Scott, 32, of Pikeville.
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
Morning crash leaves one dead
A two-vehicle crash involving a Mingo County school bus earlier this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The crash occurred near the Mingo Central High School Athletic Complex. The event included a loaded school bus and a tool equipment truck, according to officials from the...
wymt.com
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21
Lawrence Co. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21 22-T-00346 COMMONWEALTH VS. LEMASTER, ETHAN DAKOTA. 22-T-00364 COMMONWEALTH VS. RACH, AUGUST NATHANIEL. 22-T-00365 COMMONWEALTH VS. DIAMOND, MATTHEW DAVID. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00366 COMMONWEALTH VS. PERKINS, CLINTON JAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00395 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, VICTORIA NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 20-T-00148 COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, CHASITY ANN. (MOTION...
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
WTVQ
12-year-old fatally shoots 4-year-old sibling; KSP investigating
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister last week in Knott County, according to Kentucky State Police. The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 12 just before midnight, is still under investigation, but police say they don’t believe foul play is suspected and that this shooting was accidental.
