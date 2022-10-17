PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Police were able to recover a stolen Jeep Sunday night, although it was considerably more difficult to arrest their suspect in the case. Officers were called to a gas station on Bypass Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, after a woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen when she went into the store. After reviewing security video and talking to witnesses, police identified their suspect as Charles Scott, 32, of Pikeville.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO