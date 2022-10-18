Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
fox32chicago.com
Sauk Village man charged with firing gun on I-94 in alleged road rage incident
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested this week, months after allegedly firing a gun on Interstate 94 during an apparent road rage incident. On April 18, 2022, around 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers in Chicago's district responded to a local police department to meet with a victim of a reported expressway shooting.
Walmart shooting: 1 in custody after person shot in parking lot, Hodgkins police say
One person was taken into custody without incident, according to Hodgkins police.
CTA crime: Man charged with murder after fatal Red Line shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder after a 60-year-old was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train last weekend. Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man on a train car near the 87th Street Station on Oct. 15. The victim was taken...
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
Elgin man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
fox32chicago.com
New details released after woman allegedly kills elderly mother in Chicago apartment
CHICAGO - In the days before she was killed, 87-year-old Mae Brown allegedly argued with one of her daughters over money and called police when she wouldn’t leave. The daughter, 68-year-old Shearly Gaines, later returned to Brown’s apartment and killed her as the mother sat in a wheelchair, prosecutors alleged Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute
The burglars grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to two...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 2