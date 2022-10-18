ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others

CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Sauk Village man charged with firing gun on I-94 in alleged road rage incident

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested this week, months after allegedly firing a gun on Interstate 94 during an apparent road rage incident. On April 18, 2022, around 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers in Chicago's district responded to a local police department to meet with a victim of a reported expressway shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station

JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call.  According to two...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
