Las Vegas, NV

Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbHJT_0idWAEi800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death will remain behind bars following a hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the death of 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German who was found dead outside of his home in early September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYY8U_0idWAEi800
Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead on Sept. 3, 2022. (Credit: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Telles’ public defender, Edward Kane, argued that his client is not a threat to the community or himself and would be in the care of his family. Telles’ wife, Mary Ismael, and his mother, who was visibly upset, were in the courtroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qkm73_0idWAEi800
Mary Ismael, Telles’ wife, and his mother, listen to the bail argument. (KLAS)

“His wife and mother are both present here and have expressed nothing but unconditional support for Mr. Telles. He has a place to live,” Kane said.

Kane even suggested the DNA evidence from his client was seized without a proper search warrant. Police said they recovered German’s DNA from under Telles’ fingernails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JswfM_0idWAEi800
Robert Telles’ public defender Edward Kane (left) argues for bail for Robert Telles during Oct. 18, 2022 hearing. (KLAS)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said there was nothing wrong with the way any evidence was seized and it all builds a case against Telles.

“He went after the guy that ruined his life,” he said.

Telles, who held an elected position, lost his June Democratic primary. Police said Telles blamed German, who had written stories exposing problems in the office under Telles’ leadership. Telles has since been removed from the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNjqb_0idWAEi800
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022 seeking bail. (KLAS)

Telles has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 6, four days after German’s body was found.

The district attorney’s office said the concern is that Telles, if convicted, is facing life in prison or death and that makes him a flight risk. In addition, there is a concern that he might try to harm himself, which he did prior to being taken into custody.

The judge ruled Telles would remain detained without bail.

