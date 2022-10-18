Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected leading scorers. LaMelo Ball has missed the first three games this season with a left ankle sprain. Terry Rozier couldn’t play after spraining his right ankle in the home-opening loss to New Orleans on Friday, and Miles Bridges has been sidelined since early July with three felony domestic violence charges. Those absences had no effect on the Hornets as they went up by 15 early in the third on Gordon Hayward’s straightaway 3-pointer, and the Hawks never recovered. A 3 by Oubre pushed the lead to 18 points, and Richards fast-break layup put Charlotte up 98-78 in the closing minutes of the period. Dennis Smith Jr., who started in Rozier’s spot, scored 18 points as the Hornets improved to 2-1 on the young season.
Philadelphia Phillies fans go crazy celebrating team going to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009 after missing the postseason for 11 years. Fans are making up for lost time.
