Boy, 16, clinging to life after Brooklyn stabbing: cops

A 16-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was stabbed during a Brooklyn clash, authorities said.

The teen was knifed in the torso during an argument that turned violent at Winthrop and East 46th streets in East Flatbush around 10:15 p.m. Monday, cops said.

He was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The suspect fled after the attack, police said.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.