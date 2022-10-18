ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boy, 16, clinging to life after Brooklyn stabbing: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf4is_0idW9zBJ00

A 16-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was stabbed during a Brooklyn clash, authorities said.

The teen was knifed in the torso during an argument that turned violent at Winthrop and East 46th streets in East Flatbush around 10:15 p.m. Monday, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43H0p4_0idW9zBJ00
Police say the teen was stabbed in the torso during an argument.

He was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KzTU_0idW9zBJ00
Police in Flatbush where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight and remains critical.
Robert Mecea

The suspect fled after the attack, police said.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.

Comments / 5

brazilflight brazilflight
5d ago

At 16 this young man 👨 shouldn't be a teen dad. Nor laying up in some hospital 🏥 on life support with his so called friends outside the door pretending that they care. But instead at home reading a book ,watching tv ,playing video games 🎮 or other things along those lines that 16 year olds do.

Reply
2
Saphire P.
5d ago

Look at the Facts! This and other Cowardly violent acts come from the hate that democrats have put out publicly for the past 2 years! When you have politicians saying to attack people in public (Maxine waters), hateful name calling on tv shows & fake news (the View, msnbc, all liberals news, late night unfunny tv) and dumacrats in offices releasing harden Criminals & not holding new Criminals in Prisons, this is the outcome that young people see & will continue to commit Crimes they will get away with!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Child falls from Brooklyn window, critically injured: NYPD

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in sword attack outside subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect accused of hitting a man in the head with a sheathed sword outside a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday has been arrested.Police say 27-year-old Selwyn Bernardez, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday afternoon.According to police, Bernardez and a 29-year-old man got into an argument on a northbound A train Thursday morning.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect hit man with sheathed sword outside Lower Manhattan subway station after argument on A trainBoth got off the train at Chambers Street and left the station, where police say the dispute turned physical. Bernardez then allegedly hit the other man on the top of the head with a sword in a wooden sheath before running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a deep cut to his head.Bernardez has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police search for 2 teen girls missing from the Bronx since last week

Police are searching for two teen girls who went missing from the Bronx last week. Officers say 14-year-old Jaydaliz Pena was last seen leaving her home on Evergreen Avenue on Wednesday. She's 4 feet, 8 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Thief robs Queens deli at knifepoint

Police are searching for an unidentified man who robbed a Queens deli at knifepoint on Thursday. The robber stuck up the convenience store on Northern Boulevard near 69th Street in Jackson Heights around 1:25 a.m., authorities said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger

Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy