Nestlé pulls certain Toll House cookie dough packages from Publix and Walmart due to potential plastic pieces

NESTLÉ has recalled cookie dough due to possible exposure of plastic pieces.

This recall applies to its Nestlé Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling, according to the food and beverage company.

The cookie dough was made between June and September 2022

These products were made between June and September 2022.

Retailers including Publix and Walmart have voluntarily pulled the packages from the refrigerated section.

They were sold in the United States and Puerto Rico.

According to Nestlé, no other Toll House products were impacted by the recall.

The Swiss food and beverage company is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the recall.

There have been complaints – but no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

"We immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," Nestlé said.

If you purchased the product, Nestlé is warning not to consume it and return it to your local retailer.

If you have any questions, you contact the company at (800) 681-1676.

The line is available between Monday and Friday from 9 am to 6 pm eastern time.

Other recalls

The news by Nestlé follows a few other recent recalls you'll want to keep in mind.

One applies to air fryers sold at Walmart, Target, and Amazon over fire concerns.

In particular, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Newair's Magic Chef Digital Air Fryer.

Approximately 11,750 of the air fryer products have been pulled from shelves.

And there's also some concerning news for Starbucks fans.

Pepsico Inc is recalling specific Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages due to possible contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.

Also, cheeses sold in the U.S., including New Mexico, are being pulled after being linked to a listeria outbreak.

In addition, cookies sold at Target were recalled due to fears they contained metal fragments.