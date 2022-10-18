Ukraine remains defiant as Russia destroys power stations and civilian homes with suicide drones and missiles

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region
Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
Ukraine officials say Russia is planning "large-scale disaster" in southern territory
The war in Ukraine rages on as Russia continues to bombard towns with kamikaze-style drones and a possible large-scale attack on a dam. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams is in Kyiv with the latest updates.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO
Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
U.S. 101st Airborne Division deployed near Ukraine's border
The 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, now headquartered in Europe for the first time since World War II. Charlie D'Agata joined America's most forward troops near Ukraine's border.
Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports from Ukraine on the latest on the war as it enters its eighth month.
Viewers react to 60 Minutes' report on Bucha, Ukraine | 60 Minutes
In the mail this week, as Russia stepped up its drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, viewers commented on Scott Pelley’s story last Sunday, “The Lost Souls of Bucha.”
Amid global energy crisis, U.S. and Russia still working together in quest for unlimited, clean power from nuclear fusion
Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
"I'm tired of waiting": Oath Keepers grew frustrated with Trump days ahead of the Capitol attack, texts show
An FBI special agent's testimony in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial revealed that members of the far-right militia became increasingly impatient while waiting for then-President Donald Trump to deputize his supporters and stop the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. "Either Trump gets off his...
The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne is practicing for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine's border
Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has been deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years amid soaring tension between Russia and the American-led NATO military alliance. The light infantry unit, nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," is trained to deploy on any battlefield in the world within hours, ready to fight.
U.S. troops bolster NATO allies bordering Ukraine
CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Romania on the thousands of U.S. troops who are stationed in countries bordering Ukraine.
Face The Nation: Kreb, Swisher, Hochstein, Williams, D'Agata
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the role of disinformation and threats ahead of the midterms; a focus group of "Pressured parents" and their midterm priorities; Biden's adviser on the strategic release of more oil from reserve if needed; Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops; and U.S. troops bolster NATO allies bordering Ukraine.
