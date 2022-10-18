ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine remains defiant as Russia destroys power stations and civilian homes with suicide drones and missiles

By Holly Williams, Tucker Reals
 5 days ago
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO

Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne is practicing for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine's border

Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has been deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years amid soaring tension between Russia and the American-led NATO military alliance. The light infantry unit, nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," is trained to deploy on any battlefield in the world within hours, ready to fight.
KENTUCKY STATE
Face The Nation: Kreb, Swisher, Hochstein, Williams, D'Agata

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the role of disinformation and threats ahead of the midterms; a focus group of "Pressured parents" and their midterm priorities; Biden's adviser on the strategic release of more oil from reserve if needed; Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops; and U.S. troops bolster NATO allies bordering Ukraine.
