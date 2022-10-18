Read full article on original website
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
Mayor Supports Seniors Against Proposed Bills
MANCHESTER – Township Mayor Robert Hudak wrote to New Jersey Senate President Nicolas Scutari with concerns about pending bills in the State Legislature that many seniors and public officials feel would adversely impact age restricted communities across the state. These bills were among four that were the subject of...
Zoning Board Changes Leadership, Addresses Plans
HOWELL – The Zoning Board of Adjustment zoomed through a number of items on October 3, starting with some internal leadership changes. Paul Sayah oversaw the meeting as he has for the last six months as the zoning board’s vice chairman. Sayah announced that Wendall Nanson submitted his resignation from the board due to health reasons. Nanson had served as the zoning board chairman.
New Bills Worry Senior Communities
MANCHESTER – More than 60 people turned out for a recent Manchester Coordinating Council (MCC) meeting and the turnout was connected to strong concerns and opposition to several pending bills in the State Legislature. The MCC represents all the senior communities in the township and their meeting at the...
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
Morris County man arrested on tax and bankruptcy fraud
LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Thursday by federal agents on charges of tax and bankruptcy fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Zeki Donuk...
Stafford Opposes State’s New Rules for Breweries; Plans BHW Boat Slips Upgrade; Town Charter Study Refused
Differences of opinion have become more the rule than the exception at Stafford Township Council meetings lately. On several votes the governing body has been divided, with Township Attorney Jean Cipriani weighing in as an impartial voice. With respect to a resolution on the consent agenda opposing the state Division...
Police investigating death threat made against Jackson mayor, noose photo
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A man was contacted by Jackson Police after he posted a picture of a noose on the campaign website of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina with the comment, “Mike needs a new necklace.” Jackson police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office took the post seriously and investigated, ordering the man to avoid contact with the mayor and his family. “On Friday, October 14, our campaign was made aware of a death threat made against me on social media. An individual identifying themselves as ‘Ron Cavanaugh’ wrote that I need ‘a new necklace’ accompanying a picture of The post Police investigating death threat made against Jackson mayor, noose photo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Black Poster Project to raise awareness for America’s opioid epidemic
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Americans are increasingly dying of drug addiction and overdose with a nearly 34% rise in deaths last year alone. This weekend, the Brick Police Department and members of the community will come together to talk about addiction in the local community. This Saturday, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, The Black Poster Project memorial to those who have fallen prey to the opioid epidemic will be visiting Brick Memorial High School on Lanes Mill Road. There will be vendors, unused medication drop boxes, free Narcan training, and several speakers. “We will be there and we hope The post Black Poster Project to raise awareness for America’s opioid epidemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teacher sues N.J. Olympian for saying she pulled hijab off 7-year-old’s head
The New Jersey teacher who faced a criminal investigation after an Olympian repeated allegations she pulled a hijab off a child’s head has filed a lawsuit claiming the social media-fueled firestorm ruined her teaching career and led to threats on her life. Tamar Herman, a veteran teacher with the...
Wall Township reminds residents of juvenile Halloween curfew
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Thinking of getting involved in some late-night mischief in the days leading up to Halloween? The Wall Township Police Department is advising against it. Today, the department reminded residents about the municipal teen curfew around the Halloween holiday. According to the township code, it is unlawful for a juvenile to be on any public street or in any public place between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on October 29, 30, 31 and November 1 of this year. Police said there are some exceptions to the rule. Juveniles must be accompanied by a parent The post Wall Township reminds residents of juvenile Halloween curfew appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
'They don’t deserve to be locked in a cell all day.' - Protest calls for end to solitary confinement in NYC jails
Advocates rallied in lower Manhattan today to call for an end to solitary confinement in all New York City jails.
Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty In Health Care Scheme
BAYVILLE – A former pharmaceutical sales representative from Ocean County has admitted to managing a health care scheme and wrongfully obtaining patients’ personal health information, officials said. Keith Ritson, 42, of Bayville, pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and...
Chowder Champions Revealed at Fest
The chowder festival in Beach Haven Saturday, Oct. 15 celebrated standout shore soups whose tasters on the monthlong “Chowder Trail” voted as their favorites. Announcing those winners plus mingling with music, beer, vendors and friends was the blend of festivities at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. The Grand Champion...
No One Seems to Know The Fate of This Popular Toms River, NJ Restaurant
It seems like the rumor mill is churning, and I, like you, am just trying to get some solid answers. The other night I was perusing Facebook when I stumbled upon a post that made me scratch my head a little bit. I follow a lot of Ocean County and...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
