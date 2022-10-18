WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Thinking of getting involved in some late-night mischief in the days leading up to Halloween? The Wall Township Police Department is advising against it. Today, the department reminded residents about the municipal teen curfew around the Halloween holiday. According to the township code, it is unlawful for a juvenile to be on any public street or in any public place between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on October 29, 30, 31 and November 1 of this year. Police said there are some exceptions to the rule. Juveniles must be accompanied by a parent The post Wall Township reminds residents of juvenile Halloween curfew appeared first on Shore News Network.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO