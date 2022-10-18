Read full article on original website
Semafor Launches News Site, Vows to Deliver a Range of ‘Competing Views’
Semafor, a news site that aims to make it easier to handle modern information overload while keeping its readers on top of what’s going on in the world, launched early Tuesday. Created by Ben Smith, one-time editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed, and former media reporter for The New York Times, and...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
How many more warning signs does Mark Zuckerberg need to see before he pulls the plug on his metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg should pause, reflect, and ask himself one important question: When is enough, enough?
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Parler managed to accidentally expose most of its elite members’ private email information in message announcing Kanye West takeover
Parler revealed more than 300 email addresses of its “gold-badged” members by accident. Parler was so excited to tell its users that the artist formerly known as Kanye West had decided to buy the social media network, it accidentally doxed all its members. The platform has been embraced...
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience
Interested in investing in Rentberry’s crowdfunding campaign? Click here to get started!. Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.’s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company’s history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?. When Lubinsky and his...
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
NFT Utility At Last: Real Estate Sold On OpenSea Attracts Attention
“Where is the utility?” they asked. It’s been a core component of the NFT discussion since the earliest days, and increasing amounts of NFT use cases unfold each week. Look no further than the real estate market this week, as the internet has been brewing on a specific South Carolina home that had it’s deed tokenized and sold on OpenSea over the past weekend.
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks
Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
Elon Musk tells Dave Portnoy he has plan to address number of Twitter bots
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, complained in a tweet to Musk Monday night that he was seeing too many bots on the platform.
Spain leans into daily news podcasts, with eight shows launched since 2021
In 2015, students at what’s now the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism set out to solve a few different problems in Spanish-language podcasting. Chief among the problems they identified: A lack of community for independent podcasts to grow their audiences and build sustainable revenue streams. Co-founders Ana Ormachea,...
Web giants enjoy 'low-cost meal' at expense of quality journalism, media minister says
Online giants are enjoying a ‘very low-cost meal’ out of ‘high-quality journalism’, the media minister has told MPs. Julia Lopez said there was a ‘completely unbalanced power situation’ between the big online platforms and news providers. She told the Commons digital, culture, media and...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social
Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
Report: Goldman Sachs Names Heads of 3 New Operating Segments
Goldman Sachs has reportedly named the leaders of three new operating segments that the firm outlined in its earnings results presentation released Tuesday (Oct. 18). Marc Nachmann will be global head of the Asset and Wealth Management segment; Dan Dees, Jim Esposito and Ashok Varadhan will be global co-heads of the Global Banking and Markets segment, and Stephanie Cohen will be global head of the Platform Solutions segment, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 18).
