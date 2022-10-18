ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
CNBC

Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company

Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
techaiapp.com

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Benzinga

Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience

Interested in investing in Rentberry’s crowdfunding campaign? Click here to get started!. Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.’s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company’s history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?. When Lubinsky and his...
WashingtonExaminer

Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering

Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
bitcoinist.com

NFT Utility At Last: Real Estate Sold On OpenSea Attracts Attention

“Where is the utility?” they asked. It’s been a core component of the NFT discussion since the earliest days, and increasing amounts of NFT use cases unfold each week. Look no further than the real estate market this week, as the internet has been brewing on a specific South Carolina home that had it’s deed tokenized and sold on OpenSea over the past weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
dailycoin.com

Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks

Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
Nieman Lab

Spain leans into daily news podcasts, with eight shows launched since 2021

In 2015, students at what’s now the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism set out to solve a few different problems in Spanish-language podcasting. Chief among the problems they identified: A lack of community for independent podcasts to grow their audiences and build sustainable revenue streams. Co-founders Ana Ormachea,...
dailyhodl.com

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social

Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Report: Goldman Sachs Names Heads of 3 New Operating Segments

Goldman Sachs has reportedly named the leaders of three new operating segments that the firm outlined in its earnings results presentation released Tuesday (Oct. 18). Marc Nachmann will be global head of the Asset and Wealth Management segment; Dan Dees, Jim Esposito and Ashok Varadhan will be global co-heads of the Global Banking and Markets segment, and Stephanie Cohen will be global head of the Platform Solutions segment, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Comments / 0

Community Policy