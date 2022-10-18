Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
wuft.org
Black-owned farms are disappearing. One Alachua County man is fighting to preserve what’s left
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently directed $2.2 billion to compensate farmers for historic lending discrimination. The lack of credit access caused the loss of Black-run farms nationwide. The number of Black farm operators dwindled from almost one million in 1900 to less than 50,000 today. Listen below as WUFT’s...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ward, Bielarski defend past GRU actions at debate
Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward sparred in a Wednesday debate in the leadup to the Nov. 8 elections, hitting topics like Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), development and UF. Both mayoral candidates will debate again next week at UF’s Levin College of Law. At Wednesday’s debate, moderated by WCJB,...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
WCJB
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget. “I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Environmental benefits keep discontinued golf course green in Alachua County Commission vote
The West End Golf Club permanently closed in 2019 and was rundown even before — overgrown foliage made it unusable. Thus, its development potential was hindered. Despite this, Newberry residents and golf enthusiasts packed the Jack Durrance Board Room Oct. 11 in an attempt to save it from urban development.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years
The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
Gators No. 1 Target Cormani McClain Sets Commitment Date
The Florida Gators will soon know the college decision for their No. 1 reruiting target in the class of 2023, cornerback Cormani McClain.
WCJB
UPDATE: Cook fired after giving 15-year-old for eating THC burger
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department is confirming additional details about the arrest of a Bev’s Cafe cook who gave a 15-year-old a burger with THC oil. Officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, was fired by the restaurant after he gave a 15-year-old, who worked at the...
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
Comments / 0