Gainesville, FL

The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ward, Bielarski defend past GRU actions at debate

Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward sparred in a Wednesday debate in the leadup to the Nov. 8 elections, hitting topics like Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), development and UF. Both mayoral candidates will debate again next week at UF’s Levin College of Law. At Wednesday’s debate, moderated by WCJB,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway

Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years

The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
wcsx.com

Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

City annexes 30 acres from the county

The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
OCALA, FL

