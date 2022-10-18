Read full article on original website
WSLS
Dunkin’ brings back Halloween-themed menu items
Dunkin’ said you can “sink your fangs” into their spooky lineup. On Wednesday, the company announced the return of three Halloween-themed products, including the Spider donut, the Dunk-o-Lantern donut, and the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Dunkin’s said their Spider donut is a ring donut frosted with orange...
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee & Donuts for National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day on September 29 brings with it a whole lot of free coffee and deals on beans. The discounts are alluring, but frequently the offer is that if you buy something--a donut or muffin, say--and you'll get a free cup. That's not the case at Krispy Kreme, which...
Aldi Is Selling Festive Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Lookalikes for Under $10 Right Now
Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite
No election result will make everybody happy but democracy must be respected even when it comes to fast food menus. More and more, fast-food companies are taking the democratic route and listening to fan opinions on what temporary promotions should be made permanent or which discontinued items should be brought back.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
ConsumerAffairs
Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants
What fast food restaurants meet consumer expectations the best when it comes to drive-thrus? The findings of Intouch Insight Ltd.’s 22nd Annual Drive-Thru Study might surprise you. After setting up data collection at over 1,500 drive-thru mystery shops across the country, measurements were taken on everything from the average...
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Nestlé and Publix announce a recall of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Nestle, which yanked all of its 8-ounce refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling packs made from June to September. The problem can be summed up in one word: plastic. The ready-to-bake cookie dough might have white plastic pieces. “While...
ComicBook
General Mills Launches Rudolph Cereal, Brings Back Fan Favorites for the Holidays
It's that time of year again. With Halloween just a few short weeks away, the end of pumpkin spice season is growing near, and the arrival of holiday treats and snacks is soon upon is. This change of food seasons is particularly good for fans of breakfast cereal and this year, General Mills is bringing back a pair of fan favorites as well as introducing a brand-new festive offering to the mix. Returning for the holiday season are Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Apple Pie Toast Crunch while new to the holiday lineup this year is Rudolph Cereal.
Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5
Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
Deals for your pizza eating pleasure during National Pizza Month (October)
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you didn’t already have enough reason to celebrate the glorious month that is October, it’s also National Pizza Month. So gather the family or friend group to your house or your favorite pizzeria and enjoy. NationalToday says, “Unlike other dining experiences in which...
The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!
There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
Clayton News Daily
Wonder Bread Debuts First-Ever Float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Thanksgiving Day is full of many pleasures—food, family, friends, and who can forget, the iconic Macy’s Day Parade. This year's Macy’s 96th Thanksgiving Day Parade will happen Thursday, November 24, 2022, running from 9 a.m. through noon. And while you can expect to be amazed by all the amazing floats, Wonder Bread’s first-ever float is here to make you, well… look up.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
