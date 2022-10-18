Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up and Companies Could ‘Keep Flying' Barring a Severe Slowdown
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up. "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money" host said.
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC New York
Gen Zers Are Socking Away 14% of Their Income for Retirement, a Higher Share Than Older Adults
Overall confidence in being on track for retirement is lower than it was a year ago due to inflation and market volatility, but Gen Z has the highest share of share of savers who feel like they're getting it right. Among older generations (millennials, Gen X and baby boomers), the...
NBC New York
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC New York
Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles
As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC New York
Amazon Hires Hawaiian Air to Fly Rented Airbus Cargo Jets to Replace Older Freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Amazon has hired Hawaiian Airlines to fly the first Airbus cargo planes in the retail giant's air...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC New York
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC New York
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
Comments / 0